China Petroleum & Chemical : Sinopec donates medical supplies to Algerian Ministry of Health

Recently, Sinopec Overseas Oil & Gas Ltd (SOOGL), a subsidiary of Sinopec in Algeria donated 50,000 KN95 masks and 500 medical protective suits to the Algerian Ministry of Health to support its fight against Covid-19.

Sinopec has been operating in cooperation with Sonatrach for many years since 2003 and is willing to make more contributions towards deepening the friendship between China and Algeria. During these challenging times, the two sides will continue to stand together firmly to battle the virus.