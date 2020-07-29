Log in
China Petroleum & Chemical : Sinopec donates medical supplies to Algerian Ministry of Health

07/29/2020

Recently, Sinopec Overseas Oil & Gas Ltd (SOOGL), a subsidiary of Sinopec in Algeria donated 50,000 KN95 masks and 500 medical protective suits to the Algerian Ministry of Health to support its fight against Covid-19.

Sinopec has been operating in cooperation with Sonatrach for many years since 2003 and is willing to make more contributions towards deepening the friendship between China and Algeria. During these challenging times, the two sides will continue to stand together firmly to battle the virus.

Disclaimer

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 03:40:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 424 B 346 B 346 B
Net income 2020 16 803 M 2 402 M 2 402 M
Net Debt 2020 4 199 M 600 M 600 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,6x
Yield 2020 3,88%
Capitalization 463 B 66 122 M 66 171 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 402 206
Free-Float 29,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,06 CNY
Last Close Price 3,09 CNY
Spread / Highest target 78,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,71%
