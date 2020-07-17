Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation    386   CNE1000002Q2

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(386)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's Sinopec to invest 5.4 billion yuan in gas wells in northwest, Xinhua reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 10:01am EDT
The company logo of Chinas Sinopec Corp is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong

China's state-owned oil major Sinopec is planning to invest 5.4 billion yuan ($772 million) to build 273 gas wells in China's northwestern Ningxia region, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

China's state-owned oil major Sinopec is planning to invest 5.4 billion yuan ($772 million) to build 273 gas wells in China's northwestern Ningxia region, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The wells, to be located on the Dingbei gas field near Wuzhong city, will have a combined gas production capacity of 1.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year, with the first 1 bcm to be completed within two years.

Development at Dingbei will turn the poor, landlocked Ningxia region from gas importer to producer, Xinhua said, without saying when construction would start.

China's top energy producers are raising natural gas output this year by twice as much as in the previous oil rout even as they slash spending due to collapsing oil prices, company officials and analysts have previously said.

($1 = 6.9979 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION -1.19% 3.32 End-of-day quote.-29.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.58% 43.16 Delayed Quote.-33.91%
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION 0.60% 54.93 Delayed Quote.-23.82%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 6.99528 Delayed Quote.0.49%
WTI -0.40% 40.625 Delayed Quote.-33.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
10:01aChina's Sinopec to invest 5.4 billion yuan in gas wells in northwest, Xinhua ..
RE
07/09CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Top U.S. market's audit watchdog gives gloomy forec..
RE
07/08China hires Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs to advise on pipeline asset transfe..
RE
06/29China's Sinopec starts hiring for new risk management unit
RE
06/23China hits brakes on crude imports after buying frenzy
RE
06/22China to be self-reliant in IMO-compliant fuel - official
RE
06/17CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec completes installation of the world's large..
AQ
06/17CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Completes Installation of the World's ..
PU
06/16China's Sinopec starts up new Zhanjiang refinery complex
RE
06/12CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Completes Installation of the World's Large..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 483 B 355 B 355 B
Net income 2020 145 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net cash 2020 67 842 M 9 695 M 9 695 M
P/E ratio 2020 44,7x
Yield 2020 3,73%
Capitalization 455 B 65 094 M 65 021 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 402 206
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,09 CNY
Last Close Price 2,99 CNY
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma President, General Manager, Executive Director
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Zhuo Zhang Chairman
Donghua Shou Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-29.21%65 330
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.54%187 225
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD21.75%155 796
BP PLC-33.75%79 287
PTT-13.07%34 467
NESTE OYJ19.44%32 520
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group