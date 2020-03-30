Sinopec expects lowers 2020 refining runs as coronavirus hits demand

Log in
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION    386   CNE1000002Q2

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(386)
03/30/2020 | 12:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man stands next to a logo of Sinopec at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai

Asia's top refiner China Petroleum Chemical Corp, or Sinopec, expects that its full-year 2020 refining runs will be lower than in 2019 because of a contraction in Chinese fuel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The demand contraction will last for the first half of this year and lead to lower full-year demand but refined oil consumption is expected to return to normal in the third or fourth quarter, said Ling Yiqing, vice president of Sinopec, during an earnings call on Monday.

"Due to the impact of first and second quarter, our expectation of the full year consumption of oil products will be negative growth," said Ling.

"In terms of refining utilisation rates in the full year 2020, due to the impacts of coronavirus outbreak and exports, our whole year number will be affected," he said.

Sinopec lowered the utilisation rates at its crude oil refineries to 66% in February amid the coronavirus outbreak, which was originated in central Chinese city of Wuhan and prompted the government to impose stringent travel bans.

The average utilisation rate at Sinopec's oil refineries was 91.3% in 2019.

Ling also said the spread of the coronavirus overseas will impact oil product exports, negatively affecting Sinopec's oil refining in the second quarter.

The company, which will trim 2020 capital expenditure by 2.5%, was making a detailed plan to reduce capex and would report this in April during first-quarter earnings, said Zhang Yuqing, chairman of Sinopec, on Monday.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Christian Schmollinger)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 912 B
EBIT 2019 87 214 M
Net income 2019 56 905 M
Finance 2019 54 206 M
Yield 2019 8,96%
P/E ratio 2019 7,14x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
Capitalization 514 B
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,35  CNY
Last Close Price 3,33  CNY
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma Chairman, President & General Manager
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Zhuo Zhang Chairman
Donghua Shou Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.29%72 447
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-47.05%156 379
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-29.58%83 786
BP PLC-36.22%76 199
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%26 323
FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION3.61%25 228
