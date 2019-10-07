Sinopec resumes production at key gas processing unit in Sichuan

By August-end, Sinopec had completed maintenance at a desulphurising facility at Puguang gas field - the firm's largest gas-producing asset in China - ahead of the heating season, which normally begins at mid-November.

There will be a surge in the consumption of natural gas surge during the heating season.

The company conducted a regular overhaul at a separate desulphurizing unit in the same gas field in May.

Sinopec did not give a current production level at Puguang. State media reported in late 2018 that Sinopec aimed to maintain gas output at Puguang at 10 billion cubic metres by 2025.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)