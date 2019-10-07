Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Petroleum & Chemical Corp    0386   CNE1000002Q2

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP

(0386)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sinopec resumes production at key gas processing unit in Sichuan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp last month resumed production at a key natural gas processing plant in southwestern Sichuan province after a planned maintenance, the parent company of the state oil and gas group said on Tuesday.

By August-end, Sinopec had completed maintenance at a desulphurising facility at Puguang gas field - the firm's largest gas-producing asset in China - ahead of the heating season, which normally begins at mid-November.

There will be a surge in the consumption of natural gas surge during the heating season.

The company conducted a regular overhaul at a separate desulphurizing unit in the same gas field in May.

Sinopec did not give a current production level at Puguang. State media reported in late 2018 that Sinopec aimed to maintain gas output at Puguang at 10 billion cubic metres by 2025.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 0.60% 5.02 End-of-day quote.-0.59%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP -1.50% 4.6 End-of-day quote.-17.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.19% 58.66 Delayed Quote.6.20%
WTI 0.09% 53.09 Delayed Quote.15.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
10:03pSinopec resumes production at key gas processing unit in Sichuan
RE
10/01China private refiner spends big on petchem, seeks JV with LyondellBasell
RE
09/27Oil shipping rates soar as U.S. supertanker sanctions rattle crude trade
RE
09/27Oil shipping rates soar as U.S. supertanker sanctions rattle crude trade
RE
09/20Mitsubishi says Singapore-based oil trader lost $320 million in unauthorized ..
RE
09/20Saudi switches crude grades, delays oil supplies to buyers in Asia
RE
09/17CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Unipec accelerates U.S. crude purchases after Saudi..
RE
09/17Saudi Aramco to delay some of PetroChina's October oil loadings - source
RE
09/15Shares of Chinese Oil Giants Jump as Crude Oil Prices Rise
DJ
09/06CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 884 B
EBIT 2019 90 929 M
Net income 2019 60 022 M
Debt 2019 3 289 M
Yield 2019 7,80%
P/E ratio 2019 8,50x
P/E ratio 2020 8,12x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 587 B
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,81  CNY
Last Close Price 4,19  CNY
Spread / Highest target 75,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma President, General Manager, Executive Director
Hou Liang Dai Chairman
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
De Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-17.71%81 920
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.14%298 758
BP PLC-0.21%128 572
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES16.66%111 747
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.4.62%49 107
PHILLIPS 6617.07%45 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group