SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Petroleum & Chemical Corp    600028

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP

(600028)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Caught in tariff war, Sinopec seeks waiver for imported U.S. oil - sources

08/26/2019 | 06:02am EDT
The Sinopec logo is seen at one of its gas stations in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, or Sinopec, is seeking a tariff exemption for U.S. oil being imported in coming months, sources familiar with the matter said, after Beijing late last week imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, including crude oil.

The largest refiner in Asia is expected to receive four supertankers carrying 8 million barrels of U.S. crude at Tianjin in September and October, according to the sources, data from analytics companies Refinitiv and Kpler.

On Friday, China announced its latest round of punitive tariffs against about $75 billion (£61 billion) worth of American goods, adding U.S. crude to the list for the first time with a 5% tariff to take effect from Sept. 1.

The tax is expected to increase the cost of a barrel of U.S. crude by $3, the two sources familiar with the matter said.

Sinopec plans to seek tax exemptions from Beijing for its U.S. crude oil imports, or store the oil in bonded storage for future sales if the waiver does not come through, they said.

Beijing has provided Chinese companies a channel to apply for tax waivers, the sources said.

The company is also weighing other options, which include temporary storage of U.S. crude oil in bonded warehouse or sending the crude to other destinations, said one of the sources.

"It depends on how the communication (with the government) goes," said the other source.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Sinopec declined to comment.

(GRAPHIC: China's imports of U.S. crude - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/5204/5161/ChinaUSAcrudeFlowsaug2019.png)

U.S. crude futures hit its lowest in more than two weeks during Asian trade Monday morning amid escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

China's move against U.S. crude is expected to put upward market pressure on other varieties of crude.

"This is bearish for U.S. grades, but bullish for Brent and Dubai price spreads as China seeks alternatives," Energy Aspects' Singapore-based analyst Virendra Chauhan said.

U.S. oil imports by China, the world's largest crude oil importer, in the first seven months this year were about 126,000 barrels per day, about 63% below the same period a year ago, China customs data showed.

In June last year, Beijing announced an import tariff on U.S. oil imports but cancelled it before it was implemented.

But the move has kept Chinese oil buyers on edge, and most private refiners have shunned U.S. oil.

Unipec, the trading arm of Sinopec, resumed buying U.S. crude oil cargoes in April, having halted them in September last year.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Shu Zhang in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Beijing bureau; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Florence Tan and Shu Zhang

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP -0.80% 4.97 End-of-day quote.-0.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.99% 59.54 Delayed Quote.11.52%
WTI 2.71% 54.55 Delayed Quote.23.28%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 979 B
EBIT 2019 98 223 M
Net income 2019 64 013 M
Finance 2019 62 587 M
Yield 2019 6,51%
P/E ratio 2019 9,44x
P/E ratio 2020 9,45x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 649 B
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,24  CNY
Last Close Price 5,01  CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma President & Executive Director
Hou Liang Dai Chairman
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
De Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-0.79%82 707
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-1.03%285 557
BP PLC-1.60%121 087
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES13.79%105 546
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-2.86%43 317
PHILLIPS 6610.48%42 692
