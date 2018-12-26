Log in
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP
China Petroleum & Chemical : Former Sinochem chief sentenced to 12 years for graft - state media

12/26/2018 | 11:25am CET
FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of an office building of Sinochem in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court sentenced the former general manager of Sinochem Group to 12 years in prison, state TV reported on Wednesday.

Cai Xiyou, who headed one of the world's largest chemical conglomerates, was put under investigation in 2016. He pleaded guilty to the charges and said he would not appeal, the TV channel said.

Cai was appointed to lead Sinochem in 2014 after a long career at China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) where he was previously a Communist Party committee member, senior vice president, and Sinopec Corp’s general consul.

Cai was charged with taking up to 53.6 million yuan ($7.8 million) in bribes to manipulate contracts and facilitate illegal sales and purchases of refined products between 1997 and 2016 during his time at Sinopec including as the head of Sinopec's trading arm Unipec and as vice president of Sinopec Group, state media said.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 0.18% 5.63 End-of-day quote.-8.32%
SINOCHEM INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -1.98% 6.93 End-of-day quote.-16.43%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 2 705 B
EBIT 2018 115 B
Net income 2018 75 558 M
Debt 2018 4 684 M
Yield 2018 8,67%
P/E ratio 2018 8,91
P/E ratio 2019 8,63
EV / Sales 2018 0,25x
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
Capitalization 672 B
