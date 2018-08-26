China Petroleum & Chemical : Interim Report 2018

CONTENTS

136Documents for Inspection This interim report contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address business activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, but not limited to projections, targets, reserves and other estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. The actual results or developments of the Company may differ materially from those forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties. The Company makes the forward-looking statements referred to herein as at 24 August 2018 and, unless otherwise required by the relevant regulatory authorities, undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (BOARD) AND THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION (SINOPEC CORP.) AND ITS DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT WARRANT THAT THERE ARE NO FALSE REPRESENTATIONS, MISLEADING STATEMENTS OR MATERIAL OMISSIONS CONTAINED IN THIS INTERIM REPORT, AND SEVERALLY AND JOINTLY ACCEPT FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUTHENTICITY, ACCURACY AND COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS INTERIM REPORT. MR. DAI HOULIANG, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT, AND MR. WANG DEHUA, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND HEAD OF CORPORATE ACCOUNTING DEPARTMENT WARRANT THE AUTHENTICITY AND COMPLETENESS OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONTAINED IN THIS INTERIM REPORT. THE AUDIT COMMITTEE OF SINOPEC CORP. HAS REVIEWED THE INTERIM REPORT OF SINOPEC CORP. FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2018.

THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 OF SINOPEC CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES, PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE ACCOUNTING STANDARDS FOR BUSINESS ENTERPRISES (ASBE) OF THE PEOPLES REPUBLIC OF CHINA (PRC), AND INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (IFRS), HAVE NOT BEEN AUDITED.

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include exploration and production, pipeline transportation, and sale of petroleum and natural gas; production, sale, storage and transportation of refining products, petrochemical products, coalchemical products, synthetic fibre, and other chemical products; import and export, including import and export agency business of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

DEFINITIONS

In this interim report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meaning set out below: Sinopec Corp.: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation;

Company: Sinopec Corp. and its subsidiaries;

China Petrochemical Corporation: Our controlling shareholder, China Petrochemical Corporation; Sinopec Group: China Petrochemical Corporation and its subsidiaries;

NDRC: China National Development and Reform Commission

CSRC: China Securities Regulatory Commission;

Hong Kong Stock Exchange: The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

Hong Kong Listing Rules: Rules governing the listing of securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

CONVERSIONS

For domestic production of crude oil: 1 tonne = 7.1 barrels; For overseas production of crude oil: 1 tonne = 7.21 barrels For production of natural gas: 1 cubic meter = 35.31 cubic feet; Refinery throughput: 1 tonne = 7.35 barrels.

BASIC INFORMATION

LEGAL NAMEʕ਷ͩذʷʈٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

CHINESE ABBREVIATIONʕ਷ͩʷ

ENGLISH NAME

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

ENGLISH ABBREVIATION

Sinopec Corp.

LEGAL REPRESENTATIVEMr. Dai Houliang

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES UNDER THE HONG KONG LISTING RULES

Mr. Dai Houliang

Mr. Huang Wensheng

SECRETARY TO THE BOARDMr. Huang Wensheng

REPRESENTATIVE ON SECURITIES MATTERS

Mr. Zheng Baomin

REGISTERED ADDRESS, PLACE OF BUSINESS AND CORRESPONDENCE ADDRESS

22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China Postcode: 100728

Tel: 86-10-59960028 Fax: 86-10-59960386 Website:http://www.sinopec.com/listcoE-mail:ir@sinopec.com

CHANGE OF INFORMATION DISCLOSURE MEDIA AND ACCESS PLACES

There was no change to Sinopec Corp's information disclosure media and access place during the reporting period.

PLACES OF LISTING OF SHARES, STOCK NAMES AND STOCK CODES

A Shares:Shanghai Stock Exchange

Stock name:ʕ㵤ͩʷStock code: 600028

H Shares:Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stock code: 00386

ADR:New York Stock Exchange Stock code: SNP

London Stock Exchange Stock code: SNP

CHANGE OF REGISTRATION DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

On 8 June 2018, Sinopec Corp. renewed its Business License, whereas the Legal Representative was changed to Mr. Dai Houliang.

Changes over the same period of the preceding year Items (%) Operating income 11.5 Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 53.6 Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company excluding extraordinary gains and losses 52.5 Net cash flows from operating activities 17.7 Changes from the end of last year (%) Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company (0.8) Total assets 1.4 (2) Principal financial indicators Changes over the same period of the preceding year Items (%) Basic earnings per share 53.6 Diluted earnings per share 53.6 Basic earnings per share (excluding extraordinary gains and losses) 52.5 Weighted average return on net assets (%) 1.95 percentage points Weighted average return (excluding extraordinary gains and losses) 1.84 on net assets (%) percentage points (3) Extraordinary items and corresponding amounts: Six-month period Items Net gain on disposal of non-current assets Donations Government grants Gain on holding and disposal of various investments Other extraordinary income and expenses, net Subtotal Tax effect Total Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Company Minority interests

Six-month periods ended 30 June20182017

1

FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ASBE

(1) Principal accounting data

RMB million

1,300,252 41,600 39,791 71,620

At 30 June 2018 RMB million

721,193 1,617,304

Six-month periods ended 30 June20182017

RMB

0.344

0.344

0.329

5.74 5.49

RMB million1,165,837 27,092 26,099 60,847

At 31 December 2017 RMB million

727,244 1,595,504

ended 30 June 2018

(gain)/loss RMB million

RMB

0.224

0.224

0.216

3.79 3.65

(218)

57

(2,033)

(468)

214(2,448)

656(1,792)

(1,809)

17