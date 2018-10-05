Log in
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP (600028)
China Petroleum & Chemical : Oil prices rise as U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports loom

10/05/2018 | 04:58am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Wider Image: Trump move stirs debate over Utah monuments

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, as traders focused on U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports that are set to start next month to tighten global markets.

The gains helped claw back some of the losses from the previous session due to rising U.S. inventories and after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would raise output to at least partly make up for expected disruptions from Iran.

International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were at $84.98 per barrel at 0247 GMT, up 40 cents, or 0.5 percent from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 50 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $74.83 a barrel.

"Crude oil prices drifted lower (on Thursday) on combination of rising oil production in Saudi Arabia and Russia and a build-up of inventories in the U.S.. That said, prices remained resilient as supply worries persist amid looming Iranian sanctions," ANZ bank said on Friday.

Overall oil market sentiment is bullish.

Financial traders have accumulated bullish long positions betting on a further rise in prices amounting to almost 1.2 billion barrels of oil.

Meanwhile, the number of short positions in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts has fallen to the lowest level since before 2013, creating a near-record imbalance between bullish and bearish positions in financial crude markets.

"Bullish bets have increased substantially as markets are moving ahead of an impending shortfall from U.S.-Iran sanctions," said Benjamin Lu of Singapore-based futures brokerage Phillip Futures in a note on Friday.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 2 668 B
EBIT 2018 123 B
Net income 2018 78 237 M
Finance 2018 771 M
Yield 2018 7,12%
P/E ratio 2018 10,94
P/E ratio 2019 10,48
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 851 B
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,24  CNY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hou Liang Dai Chairman & President
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
De Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Ren Ming Yu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.15%123 885
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION3.00%364 743
BP14.39%155 630
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES30.55%103 599
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.73%64 158
PHILLIPS 6617.12%55 001
