CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP

(600028)
China Petroleum & Chemical : SSC wins new rig contracts from Saudi Aramco

03/22/2019

Sinopec International Petroleum Service Corporation, a subsidiary under Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation (SSC), signed contracts with Saudi Aramco for four drilling rigs with a value of some USD 340 million recently. Three of the new contracts are five-year leases and the last is for 10 years, which indicates recognition from Saudi Aramco for SSC's technology and service quality. The two gas rig deals are SSC's first in the Saudi Aramco's gas well drilling market, laying a solid foundation for Sinopec's development of high-end business in Saudi Arabia in the future.

Disclaimer

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:29:02 UTC
