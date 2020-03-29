Log in
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(600028)
China Petroleum & Chemical : Sinopec 2019 Net Profit Fell 8.7% on Lower Oil Prices

03/29/2020 | 08:42pm EDT

By Ben Otto

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, said its net profit fell 8.7% in 2019 partly due to a decrease in petroleum products' prices.

The Beijing-based oil giant said Sunday that net profit for the year was 57.59 billion yuan ($8.12 billion), compared with CNY63.09 billion in 2018.

Revenue rose 2.6% to CNY2.966 trillion.

Profit in the fourth quarter was CNY14.31 billion on a revenue of CNY732.89 billion, it said.

Sinopec said that China's economic fundamentals remain unchanged despite a slowdown caused by the coronavirus.

"As the control and prevention of outbreak continues to improve domestically, the domestic demand for petroleum and petrochemical products that was suppressed and frozen will rebound quickly," it said.

The company is in the process of adjusting its production plan for the year, it added. It is targeting CNY143.4 billion in capital expenditure in 2020.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Change Last 1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 0.88% 3.42 End-of-day quote.-2.29%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 0.00% 4.49 End-of-day quote.-12.13%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 912 B
EBIT 2019 87 214 M
Net income 2019 56 905 M
Finance 2019 54 206 M
Yield 2019 8,96%
P/E ratio 2019 7,14x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
Capitalization 514 B
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,34  CNY
Last Close Price 3,33  CNY
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma Chairman, President & General Manager
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Zhuo Zhang Chairman
Donghua Shou Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-12.13%72 447
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-47.05%156 379
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-29.58%83 786
BP PLC-36.22%76 199
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.29%72 447
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%26 323
