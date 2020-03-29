China Petroleum & Chemical : Sinopec 2019 Net Profit Fell 8.7% on Lower Oil Prices

By Ben Otto



China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, said its net profit fell 8.7% in 2019 partly due to a decrease in petroleum products' prices.

The Beijing-based oil giant said Sunday that net profit for the year was 57.59 billion yuan ($8.12 billion), compared with CNY63.09 billion in 2018.

Revenue rose 2.6% to CNY2.966 trillion.

Profit in the fourth quarter was CNY14.31 billion on a revenue of CNY732.89 billion, it said.

Sinopec said that China's economic fundamentals remain unchanged despite a slowdown caused by the coronavirus.

"As the control and prevention of outbreak continues to improve domestically, the domestic demand for petroleum and petrochemical products that was suppressed and frozen will rebound quickly," it said.

The company is in the process of adjusting its production plan for the year, it added. It is targeting CNY143.4 billion in capital expenditure in 2020.

