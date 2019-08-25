China Petroleum & Chemical : Sinopec Corp 1st Half Net Profit Falls 25% on Lower Margins

By Yifan Wang

Sinopec Corp.(0386.HK), known formally as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., said its 1H net profit fell 25% due to narrowing gross profit margins of its refining and chemicals businesses.

Net profit was 31.34 billion China yuan ($4.42 billion), compared with CNY41.60 billion in the same period last year, the company said Sunday.

Turnover and other operating revenue grew 15% from a year earlier to CNY1.499 trillion as the company's production and trading scale expanded, it said.

Sinopec declared an interim dividend of CNY0.12 a share, lower than CNY0.16 a share in the same period last year.

