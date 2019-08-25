Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Petroleum & Chemical Corp    600028   CNE0000018G1

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP

(600028)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Petroleum & Chemical : Sinopec Corp 1st Half Net Profit Falls 25% on Lower Margins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

Sinopec Corp.(0386.HK), known formally as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., said its 1H net profit fell 25% due to narrowing gross profit margins of its refining and chemicals businesses.

Net profit was 31.34 billion China yuan ($4.42 billion), compared with CNY41.60 billion in the same period last year, the company said Sunday.

Turnover and other operating revenue grew 15% from a year earlier to CNY1.499 trillion as the company's production and trading scale expanded, it said.

Sinopec declared an interim dividend of CNY0.12 a share, lower than CNY0.16 a share in the same period last year.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 0.00% 5.01 End-of-day quote.-0.79%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.15% 7.1301 Delayed Quote.3.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
09:18pCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Corp 1st Half Net Profit Falls 25% on Lower..
DJ
07:38aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec first-half profit falls 25% year-on-year ov..
RE
08/09China charters first U.S. crude cargo since newest Trump tariff threat - sour..
RE
07/31China to triple paraxylene capacity by 2025, close import gap - industry asso..
RE
07/31China chemical crackdown hurting more than trade war - association official
RE
07/25China exports gasoline to Mexico, Nigeria amid overflowing output
RE
07/19China's refiners want tax cuts before making cleaner shipping fuel - sources
RE
07/11CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : CNOOC China Limited Signs Cooperation Framework Agr..
AQ
07/08China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
RE
07/04CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : aims to launch low-sulphur bunker fuel oil futures ..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 866 B
EBIT 2019 94 330 M
Net income 2019 59 944 M
Finance 2019 51 907 M
Yield 2019 7,10%
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,53x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 649 B
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,26  CNY
Last Close Price 5,01  CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma President & Executive Director
Hou Liang Dai Chairman
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
De Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-0.79%82 707
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.02%285 557
BP PLC-1.60%121 087
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES11.19%105 546
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-0.97%43 317
PHILLIPS 6610.48%42 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group