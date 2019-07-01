China Petroleum & Chemical : Sinopec builds China's first hydrogen pumping station

The service station in the city of Foshan of Guangdong province has a daily hydrogen-filling capacity of 500 kg, Sinopec said on its website. The station is intended mainly for the service of hydrogen-powered buses and trucking fleets.

It takes four minutes to fill the hydrogen tank for a bus with enough fuel to travel 300 km.

Foshan was picked by Guangdong as a pilot city for developing the hydrogen fuel industry, with a target to establish 57 such pumping stations in the southern province by 2030, said Sinopec.

This is part of a national plan to build 1,000 hydrogen pumping stations across the country to supply one million hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles by 2030, the state energy firm said.

Sinopec Group is parent of Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest oil refiner and retail fuel operator.

