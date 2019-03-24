Log in
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP

(600028)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

China Petroleum & Chemical : Sinopec reports lowest quarterly profit since at least quarter three 2016

03/24/2019 | 05:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Chinas Sinopec Corp is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp, Asia's top refiner, posted its smallest quarterly net profit since at least the third quarter of 2016 after its oil trading unit Unipec registered one of China's largest derivatives trading losses in nearly a decade.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, better known as Sinopec, said its fourth-quarter net profit plunged 76 percent from a year ago to only 3.1 billion yuan ($461.57 million). Its revenues increased 33 percent to 818 billion yuan during the same period, according to Reuters calculations.

Sinopec said Unipec posted a net loss of 4.02 billion yuan last year. Unipec lost 4.65 billion yuan on crude oil hedging in the fourth quarter.

For the full year of 2018, the state-owned company still managed robust growth. Net earnings of the company rose 23 percent to 63 billion yuan, the best annual results since 2013, and its total revenue of 2.89 trillion yuan compared with 2.36 trillion yuan a year earlier.

The strong growth in 2018 was mainly due to higher sales prices and volume of refined products and chemicals, the company said in a filing to Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday.

The company issued a dividend of 0.26 yuan per share.

($1=6.7162 yuan)

(Reporting by Meng Meng, Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; editing by Neil Fullick)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP -0.50% 5.98 End-of-day quote.18.42%
PETROCHINA COMPANY -0.64% 7.77 End-of-day quote.7.77%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 735 B
EBIT 2019 99 113 M
Net income 2019 70 591 M
Finance 2019 38 616 M
Yield 2019 7,16%
P/E ratio 2019 10,49
P/E ratio 2020 9,70
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 713 B
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,79  CNY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma President & Executive Director
Hou Liang Dai Chairman
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
De Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP18.42%106 184
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION18.02%340 817
BP11.32%147 762
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES19.67%122 973
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.18.52%53 376
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%43 884
