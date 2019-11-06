Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation    600028   CNE0000018G1

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(600028)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China Petroleum & Chemical : considers up to $10 billion investment in Aramco IPO - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 12:01pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An employee in a branded helmet is pictured at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

China's state-owned entities are in talks about investing $5 billion to $10 billion in Saudi oil giant Aramco's planned initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Beijing-based Silk Road Fund, state-owned oil producer Sinopec Corp and sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp are among parties that have been in discussions to buy stock in the offering, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2JW9YAt)

Commitments have not been locked down, and the lineup of investors and the size of the investments will ultimately depend on the Chinese government, the report added.

Aramco kicked off its IPO on Sunday, announcing its intention to float on its domestic bourse in what could be the world's biggest listing as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy away from oil.

Aramco, Silk Road Fund, Sinopec, China Investment Corp did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
12:01pCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : considers up to $10 billion investment in Aramco IP..
RE
06:55aAir Liquide, Sinopec Sign Hydrogen Supply Agreement
DJ
10/31CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Ascends Shanghai Futures Exchange with Regi..
AQ
10/31Sinopec's third-quarter profit drops a third on fuel glut, lower oil prices
RE
10/30China's Sinopec third-quarter profits down 35% year-on-year on fierce competi..
RE
10/30CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - The Third Quarte..
PU
10/30China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. 3Q Net Profit Slipped 35%
DJ
10/22China's Hengli wins licence to supply jet fuel for commercial use
RE
10/17CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec, SABIC's ethylene expansion project starts ..
RE
10/15Hong Kong-listed Towngas to build over 1 billion cubic metres gas storage in ..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 934 B
EBIT 2019 88 191 M
Net income 2019 56 430 M
Debt 2019 11 657 M
Yield 2019 6,64%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 646 B
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,59  CNY
Last Close Price 4,70  CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,96%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.38%82 364
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION7.19%309 252
BP PLC4.12%133 991
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES29.08%121 111
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-16.82%82 364
PHILLIPS 6638.04%52 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group