China Sinochem's Quanzhou petchem project start delayed to late-August

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - China Sinochem
Group's Quanzhou 32.5 billion yuan ($4.64 billion) petrochemical
expansion project is aiming to start trial operations in late
August, the company said, later than the May-June time-scale
previously expected.
The state-backed oil and chemical group is adding 60,000
barrels per day (bpd) of crude processing capacity at an
existing 240,000 bpd refinery in Fujian province, as well as 1
million tonnes ethylene and 800,000 tonnes aromatic capacity per
annum.
"There are less than 100 days until the trial production of
ethylene units on August 30. Workers are striving to catch up
with the deadline while meeting quality requirements," a
statement from Sinochem Quanzhou refinery on its Wechat said on
Monday.
Reuters reported in January, citing sources, that the
Quanzhou project was expected to start in mid-2020.
Sinochem did not give reasons for the delay in its statement
on Monday.
But Sinopec Group, whose engineering subsidiary was in
charge of the construction of the Quanzhou project, said in late
June the work had faced delays of as much as six months.
It cited "a tight schedule, overwhelming tasks and delays of
drawings as well as arrivals of equipment".
Construction at the Quanzhou expansion project began in
September 2018.
Last month, Sinopec Corp started a new
refinery, comprising a 200,000 bpd crude oil refining unit and
800,000 tonnes ethylene facility, in the neighbouring province
Guangdong.
