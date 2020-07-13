Log in
China Sinochem's Quanzhou petchem project start delayed to late-August

07/13/2020 | 07:04am EDT

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - China Sinochem Group's Quanzhou 32.5 billion yuan ($4.64 billion) petrochemical expansion project is aiming to start trial operations in late August, the company said, later than the May-June time-scale previously expected.

The state-backed oil and chemical group is adding 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude processing capacity at an existing 240,000 bpd refinery in Fujian province, as well as 1 million tonnes ethylene and 800,000 tonnes aromatic capacity per annum.

"There are less than 100 days until the trial production of ethylene units on August 30. Workers are striving to catch up with the deadline while meeting quality requirements," a statement from Sinochem Quanzhou refinery on its Wechat said on Monday.

Reuters reported in January, citing sources, that the Quanzhou project was expected to start in mid-2020.

Sinochem did not give reasons for the delay in its statement on Monday.

But Sinopec Group, whose engineering subsidiary was in charge of the construction of the Quanzhou project, said in late June the work had faced delays of as much as six months.

It cited "a tight schedule, overwhelming tasks and delays of drawings as well as arrivals of equipment".

Construction at the Quanzhou expansion project began in September 2018.

Last month, Sinopec Corp started a new refinery, comprising a 200,000 bpd crude oil refining unit and 800,000 tonnes ethylene facility, in the neighbouring province Guangdong. ($1 = 7.0017 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION -2.36% 4.13 End-of-day quote.-19.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.77% 42.4 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.15% 7.00115 Delayed Quote.0.70%
WTI -1.15% 39.69 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 338 B 334 B 334 B
Net income 2020 948 M 135 M 135 M
Net cash 2020 67 842 M 9 689 M 9 689 M
P/E ratio 2020 45,3x
Yield 2020 3,59%
Capitalization 473 B 67 600 M 67 550 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 402 206
Free-Float 29,5%
