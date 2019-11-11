Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation    600028   CNE0000018G1

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(600028)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China expects energy supply and demand to be balanced this winter: Xinhua

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 11:46pm EST
A Sinopec-operated LNG storage tank is seen in Fuling district, in Chongqing

China's state planner expects this winter's energy supply and demand to be generally balanced amid increasing natural gas output and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Citing unidentified officials from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Xinhua reported natural gas demand from residential users will grow by more than 3.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) this winter as China enters a third year of a drive to replace coal with gas for use in winter heating.

But the NDRC expects natural gas output to reach more than 170 bcm in 2019, up 11 bcm from last year. At least 5 bcm of pipeline gas from Russia is also scheduled to begin to flow into the country in coming weeks.

"China is expected to have gas storage capacity of 20 bcm this year ... (State companies) CNPC, Sinopec and CNOOC have completed gas injection into the facilities to ensure gas supply in the winter," the Xinhua report cited NDRC officials as saying.

Close to 3.2 million new households in northern China will switch over to gas in the winter heating season that kicks off on Wednesday, according to the report.

Still, a weaker economy and competition from cheaper coal are curbing the expansion of gas in China, with demand set to grow at half last year's pace this winter.

Meanwhile, utilities in northeastern China have coal inventory for more than 26 days, higher than the level in the same period last year, the NDRC said, according to the report.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION -1.42% 4.86 End-of-day quote.-2.38%
CNOOC LIMITED -2.99% 12.32 End-of-day quote.1.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.16% 63.9395 Delayed Quote.-7.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
11/11CHINA EXPECTS ENERGY SUPPLY AND DEMA : Xinhua
RE
11/08China gas demand growth halved this winter as coal conversion slows
RE
11/08CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec, Air Liquide sign MoU on hydrogen energy de..
PU
11/06CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : considers up to $10 billion investment in Aramco IP..
RE
11/06Air Liquide, Sinopec Sign Hydrogen Supply Agreement
DJ
10/31CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Ascends Shanghai Futures Exchange with Regi..
AQ
10/31Sinopec's third-quarter profit drops a third on fuel glut, lower oil prices
RE
10/30China's Sinopec third-quarter profits down 35% year-on-year on fierce competi..
RE
10/30CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - The Third Quarte..
PU
10/30China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. 3Q Net Profit Slipped 35%
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 934 B
EBIT 2019 88 191 M
Net income 2019 56 430 M
Debt 2019 11 657 M
Yield 2019 7,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,17x
P/E ratio 2020 8,63x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 578 B
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,52  CNY
Last Close Price 4,20  CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,19%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.38%82 640
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION3.15%302 482
BP PLC2.17%133 393
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES28.92%119 832
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-18.07%82 640
PHILLIPS 6637.45%52 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group