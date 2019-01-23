China's Slowdown Is a Drag for Fuel Refiners

By Kevin Kingsbury

An economic slowdown will curb China's appetite for gasoline this year. That could mean a flood of exports to the rest of Asia, further pressuring regional refiners' margins.

What's Happening

Chinese demand has been a key support for oil prices this decade. Import volumes rose at double-digit percentages in 2017 and 2018, as car ownership and industrial use both grew.

This year could be different, after economic growth in 2018 slackened to its slowest pace since 1990 and annual auto sales fell for the first time since that same year. Some analysts predict sales will fall further in 2019.

Those factors will limit gasoline demand, as will environmental initiatives, such as steps to increase fuel efficiency. Nomura forecasts demand growth of 0.5% this year, slowing from an estimated 4% last year. At the same time, Chinese refineries will increase production capacity by some 6%, according to Fitch Solutions.

Official fuel-export quotas, which also include diesel and kerosene, jumped 35% last year. Some analysts expect further increases in 2019 so Chinese refiners can maintain production.

Industry margins have already tumbled. In Singapore, the spread between prices for oil and the gasoline refined from it hit a record low of $1.30 a barrel in December, versus $10.70 in February.

What it Means

Some worries are already priced into refiners' stocks. Hong Kong-listed shares in China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., or Sinopec, have fallen 26% from 2018's high. With a market value of some $95 billion, Sinopec ranks among the world's largest listed energy companies, and is widely held by international investors, since it belongs to influential benchmarks such as Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index. South Korea's SK Innovation Co. has dropped 21% from its peak.

Sinopec will at least benefit from the ability to export more output abroad. Smaller players in Singapore and South Korea, which rely heavily on exports, have a problem because their major markets overlap those targeted by Chinese refiners, according to Fitch Solutions. It expects margins to remain depressed.

JPMorgan analyst Scott Darling, on the other hand, expects refining margins overall to rebound soon, saying historically they don't stay at current levels for long. He is bullish on a half-dozen Asian refiners, including both Sinopec and SK Innovation.

