CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP (600028)

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP (600028)
My previous session
News 
News

China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media

01/08/2019 | 08:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Dealers and customers are seen next to cars at a SAIC-GM-Wuling Baojun dealership in Pingdingshan

SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China plans to introduce policies to boost domestic spending on items such as autos and home appliances this year, state television CCTV quoted a senior state planning official as saying on Tuesday.

Ning Jizhe, vice chairman of National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said in an interview with CCTV that the policies will be part of wider efforts to strengthen domestic consumption in China, the world's second largest economy.

The state planner will also introduce policies in house leasing and services, as well as elderly and child care, with plans to also lower investment barriers in other sectors such as culture and sports.

He also said that the NDRC planned to move ahead with a second batch of major foreign-invested projects in the first quarter of 2019, which could include new energy ventures, according to an interview transcript published by state news agency Xinhua.

Investment in each of those projects could be worth billions of U.S. dollars, he said, adding that the first batch launched in 2018's fourth quarter comprised seven projects including U.S. carmaker Tesla factory in Shanghai and German chemical giant BASF agreement with Sinopec Corp to build a steam cracker in China.

Ning's comments helped to lift shares in Europe's auto makers on Tuesday, traders said, with the autos sector index <.SXAP> rising 2.7 percent.

China, the world's biggest car market, expects to sell 28 million vehicles in 2019, roughly level with 2018, the Association of Automobile Manufacturers said in December.

Last year, China imported about 1.03 million cars, down 6.8 percent from 2017, latest figures from the association showed.

(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Louise Heavens and Richard Borsuk)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF 0.51% 63.22 Delayed Quote.4.14%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 1.16% 5.24 End-of-day quote.2.57%
TESLA 0.12% 335.35 Delayed Quote.0.65%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 2 663 B
EBIT 2018 113 B
Net income 2018 72 819 M
Finance 2018 3 408 M
Yield 2018 9,10%
P/E ratio 2018 8,53
P/E ratio 2019 8,15
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 623 B
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,30  CNY
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma President & Executive Director
Hou Liang Dai Chairman
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
De Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP2.57%90 929
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.34%302 802
BP5.01%134 316
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-1.47%100 004
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.3.65%47 462
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.51%43 013
