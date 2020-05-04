Log in
Chinese Oil Majors' Shares Fall Amid Renewed U.S.-China Tensions

05/04/2020 | 12:37am EDT

By Martin Mou

Shares of China's three state-owned oil giants sank Monday, as oil prices slid following fresh tensions between China and the U.S. over the coronavirus pandemic.

PetroChina Co. slumped 9.3% to 2.53 Hong Kong dollars, Cnooc Ltd. was off 7.1% at HK$8.17, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. shed 8.7% to HK$3.58 by midday in Hong Kong, where trading resumed following a four-day holiday break.

The U.S. last week threatened new tariffs on China in retaliation for its role in the outbreak of the coronavirus, escalating the continuing row that has strained ties between the two countries.

Oil fell on revived concerns about U.S.-China trade in Asia morning trading, with WTI front-month futures last down 3.9% at US$19.04 a barrel.

The collapse in oil prices and evaporating demand pushed the three Chinese oil majors into net losses in the first quarter.

The selling pressure might have concentrated on shares in Hong Kong, given the markets are closed until Tuesday in China, where the three companies are also listed.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

