China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP

(600028)
  Report  
Summary 
News Summary

Shares of Chinese Oil Giants Jump as Crude Oil Prices Rise

09/15/2019 | 10:59pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Shares of China's three big oil majors surged in the morning session on supply concerns following Saturday's drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, which shut down half of its crude production.

H-shares of CNOOC gained the most on the Hang Seng Index, rising 6.2% at HK$12.64, while PetroChina climbed 5.5% to HK$4.37 and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp rose 1.4% to HK$5.02.

The fallout from the attacks, which took 5% of the world's oil supply offline, could continue to reverberate this week, Oanda said.

However, the sustainability of oil price and related stocks rally may not last long given that oil market inventory and slack production capacity is sufficient, KGI said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP -0.95% 5.21 End-of-day quote.3.17%
CNOOC LTD 0.00% 11.9 End-of-day quote.-2.14%
HANG SENG 0.80% 27311.47 Real-time Quote.5.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL 10.06% 66 Delayed Quote.11.63%
PETROCHINA COMPANY -0.63% 6.28 End-of-day quote.-12.90%
WTI 8.84% 59.44 Delayed Quote.23.74%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 921 B
EBIT 2019 95 800 M
Net income 2019 60 286 M
Finance 2019 35 000 M
Yield 2019 6,54%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 677 B
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,43  CNY
Last Close Price 5,21  CNY
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma President & Executive Director
Hou Liang Dai Chairman
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
De Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP3.17%86 493
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION6.53%307 348
BP PLC1.70%126 826
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES7.95%102 336
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.6.37%47 327
PHILLIPS 6619.29%46 097
