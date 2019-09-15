Shares of Chinese Oil Giants Jump as Crude Oil Prices Rise

By Martin Mou



Shares of China's three big oil majors surged in the morning session on supply concerns following Saturday's drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, which shut down half of its crude production.

H-shares of CNOOC gained the most on the Hang Seng Index, rising 6.2% at HK$12.64, while PetroChina climbed 5.5% to HK$4.37 and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp rose 1.4% to HK$5.02.

The fallout from the attacks, which took 5% of the world's oil supply offline, could continue to reverberate this week, Oanda said.

However, the sustainability of oil price and related stocks rally may not last long given that oil market inventory and slack production capacity is sufficient, KGI said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com