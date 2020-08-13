China Pharma : Aug. 11, 2020 _ CPHI to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Log in
08/13/2020 | 12:23am EDT

China Pharma Holdings,Inc.

CPHI to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

On Friday August 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

HAIKOU CITY, China, August 11, 2020 - China Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma" or "Company"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced that it plans to hold its 2nd quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Joining the Conference Call:

  1. Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.
  2. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

Direct Event online registration:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7427437

  1. replay of the call will be accessible through August 22, 2020 by dialing 1-855-452-5696 or
    61-281-990-299 for international callers, Conference ID # 7427437.

About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnique Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

No.17 Jinpan Rd,Haikou,Hainan,China 570216

Fax: 86-898 66811730

Phone: 86-898 66812660

www.chinapharmaholdings.com

Disclaimer

China Pharma Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 04:22:10 UTC
