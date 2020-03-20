China Pharma : Mar. 13, 2020 - CPHI to Hold Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesda

China Pharma Holdings,Inc.

CPHI to Hold Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday March 31, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

HAIKOU CITY, China, March 13, 2020 - China Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma" or "Company"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced that it plans to hold its fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Listeners may access the call by dialing 1-866-519-4004 or 65-671-350-90 for international callers, Conference ID # 9565497. A replay of the call will be accessible through April 8, 2020 by dialing 1-855-452-5696 or 61-281-990-299 for international callers, Conference ID # 9565497.

About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Company contact:

Ms. Diana Na Huang

China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

Phone: +86-898-6681-1730 (China)

Email: hps@chinapharmaholdings.com