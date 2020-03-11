China Pharma : Mar. 2, 2020 - China Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. Launched A New Product

Log in
03/11/2020 | 12:20am EDT

China Pharma Holdings,Inc.

China Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. Launched A New Product

HAIKOU CITY, China, March 2, 2020 - China Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma" or "Company"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Helpson") launched a new product - the wash-free sanitizer.

During the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, there is a strong market demand for urgently needed disinfection products. Whether in professional medical institutions or daily life, daily disinfection has become a necessary step to avoid potential exposures to the virus.

In response to the government's call to combat the novel coronavirus and to address people's daily health protection needs, Helpson has leveraged the advantages of its pharmaceutical production facilities to launch this sterilization product in a short time. This product has received the production approval from the health authority. Helpson has initiated the production process and will deliver this new product to the market soon.

About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

No.17 Jinpan Rd,Haikou,Hainan,China 570216

Fax: 86-898 66811730

Phone: 86-898 66812660

www.chinapharmaholdings.com

China Pharma Holdings,Inc.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements set forth above that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: the achievability of financial guidance; success of new product development; unanticipated changes in product demand; increased competition; downturns in the Chinese economy; uncompetitive levels of research and development; and other information detailed from time to time in the Company's filings and future filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Company contact:

Ms. Diana Na Huang

China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

Phone: +86-898-6681-1730 (China)

Email: hps@chinapharmaholdings.com

No.17 Jinpan Rd,Haikou,Hainan,China 570216

Fax: 86-898 66811730

Phone: 86-898 66812660

www.chinapharmaholdings.com

Disclaimer

China Pharma Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 04:19:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Lin Li Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Yao Huang Chief Technology Officer
Heung Mei Tsui Director
Gene Michael Bennett Independent Director
Ying Wen Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.258.61%11
LONZA GROUP9.77%29 380
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.33%23 909
CELLTRION, INC.5.23%19 391
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-5.97%18 384
INCYTE CORPORATION-18.59%15 411
