China Pharma : Nov. 15, 2019 - China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
HAIKOU CITY, China, Nov. 15, 2019 - China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma," the "Company" or "We"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter Highlights
Revenue increased by3.4% to $2.4 million in the third quarter 2019 from $2.3 million in the same period of 2018;
Gross margin was 15.7% in the third quarter 2019, compared to 22.3% in the same period of 2018;
Loss from operations was $0.6 million in the third quarter 2019 compared to $1.9 million in the same period of 2018, an improvement of $1.3 million;
Net loss was $0.7 million in the third quarter 2019 compared to $1.9 million in the same period of 2018. Loss per common share was $0.02 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter 2019, compared to $0.04per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2018.
Ms. Zhilin Li, China Pharma's Chairman and CEO, commented, "We experienced negative effectson our sales from the strict implementation of the government policy of controlling the proportion of the spending on drugs to the patients' total expenditures in hospitals in recent quarters. Management endeavors to vigorously promote sales through active participation in recent provincial market openings
to solicit new drug tender offers and allow China Pharma to expand its presence in these markets." Ms. Li continued, "In addition, we are experiencing sustained pressure from the more stringent requirements of drug registration standards, consistency evaluations, which has created a challenging environment in our industry duringthis period. We will continue actively adapting to the state policy guidance and further evaluatemarket conditions for our current existing products, pipeline products, and competition in the market, in order to optimize our development strategy. We will simultaneouslyactively implement the launch of our nutrition product."
Third Quarter Results
Revenue increased by 3.4% to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.4 million, as compared to $0.5 million during the same period in 2018. Our gross profit margin in the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 15.7% as compared to 22.3% during the same period in 2018. The decrease in our gross profit margin was mainly due to the increased ratio of fixed cost to revenue.
Our selling expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $0.6 million and $0.9 million, respectively. Selling expenses accounted for 25.8% of the total revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 40.3% during the same period in 2018.
Our general and administrative expenses were$0.3 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. General and administrative expenses accounted for 14.0% and 14.2% of our total revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Our research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.04 million, as compared to $0.06 million in the same period in 2018. Research and development expenses accounted for 1.7% and 2.7% of our total revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The consistency evaluations discussed under the "Business Overview & Recent Developments" section hereof is expected to have a significant impact on all generic products not only in our pipeline products, but also throughout the existing Chinese market for similar generic products. Because of the continuous introduction of detailed implementation rules under this policy, our pipeline products did not experience any further development in the third quarter of 2019.
Our bad debt expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.03 million, as compared to $1.13 million for the same period in 2018.The decrease of bad debt expenses in this period was mainly due to the decrease in the amount of accounts receivable that is turning to over 2 years old in this period. Our bad debt allowance estimate requires 70% of accounts receivable that arebetween 365 days and 720 days old, and 100% of accounts receivable that are greater than 720 days old.
Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.7 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted common share, for the same period a year ago. The decrease in net loss was mainly the result of controls on expenditures outweighed the impact of decrease in gross profit margin.
Nine Months Results
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, our sales revenue was $7.9 million, which represented a decrease of $1.2 million, or 13.3%, from the $9.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.2 million, compared to $2.1 million in the same period of 2018. Gross profit margins for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were 15% and 24%, respectively.
Our net losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $2.0 million and $3.2 million, respectively, which represented an improvement of $1.2 million for the period in 2019.This improvement was mainly due to the decrease of bad debt expenses in this period.
Financial Condition
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.8 million compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2018.
As of September 30, 2019, our net accounts receivable was $0.7 million, compared to $0.9 million as of December 31, 2018.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, cash flow from operating activities was $1.4 million, as compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2018.
About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.
China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost- effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements set forth above that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: the achievability of financial guidance; success of new product development; unanticipated changes in product demand; increased competition; downturns in the Chinese economy; uncompetitive levels of research and development; and other information detailed from time to time in the Company's filings and future filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW -
CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
2019
2018
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
761,606
$
1,186,587
Restricted cash
489,208
1,273,940
Banker's acceptances
-
20,579
Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful
accounts of $17,360,530 and $17,815,075, respectively
693,353
916,931
Other receivables, less allowance for doubtful
accounts of $46,644 and $34,884, respectively
189,524
170,098
Advances to suppliers
2,933
47
Inventory
3,973,373
5,054,975
Prepaid expenses
129,248
123,759
Total Current Assets
6,239,245
8,746,916
Advances for purchases of intangible assets
16,595,462
17,069,587
Property, plant and equipment, net
16,697,256
19,294,379
Operating lease right of use asset
157,177
-
Intangible assets, net
211,491
266,443
TOTAL ASSETS
$
39,900,631
$
45,377,325
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
1,158,067
$
1,060,934
Accrued expenses
140,753
310,804
Other payables
3,035,431
3,065,508
Advances from customers
498,768
525,647
Other payables - related parties
2,076,972
1,633,263
Operating lease liability, current portion
88,996
-
Current portion of construction loan facility
2,120,771
2,181,360
Bankers' acceptance notes payable
489,208
1,273,940
Total Current Liabilities
9,608,966
10,051,456
Non-current Liabilities:
Construction loan facility
2,120,771
4,362,720
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
70,952
-
Deferred tax liability
743,143
764,374
Total Liabilities
12,543,832
15,178,550
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;
no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 95,000,000 shares authorized;
43,579,557 shares and 43,579,557 shares outstanding, respectively
43,580
43,580
Additional paid-in capital
23,590,204
23,590,204
Accumulated deficit
(7,227,146)
(5,270,358)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
10,950,161
11,835,349
Total Stockholders' Equity
27,356,799
30,198,775
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
39,900,631
$
45,377,325
-
-
CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$
2,376,844
$
2,298,472
$
7,875,525
$
9,087,867
Cost of revenue
2,004,085
1,785,927
6,682,688
6,942,141
Gross profit
372,759
512,545
1,192,837
2,145,726
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
613,110
925,654
1,597,667
2,320,204
General and administrative expenses
333,833
327,161
1,097,200
1,172,314
Research and development expenses
39,716
62,059
175,642
107,946
Bad debt expense
31,304
1,129,105
54,708
1,481,786
Total operating expenses
1,017,963
2,443,979
2,925,217
5,082,250
Loss from operations
(645,204)
(1,931,434)
(1,732,380)
(2,936,524)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
11,840
16,113
27,216
27,931
Interest expense
(67,590)
(101,683)
(251,624)
(361,365)
Net other expense
(55,750)
(85,570)
(224,408)
(333,434)
Loss before income taxes
(700,954)
(2,017,004)
(1,956,788)
(3,269,958)
Income tax expense
-
160,485
-
111,910
Net loss
(700,954)
(1,856,519)
(1,956,788)
(3,158,048)
Other comprehensive income - foreign currency
translation adjustment
(909,889)
(1,535,424)
(885,188)
(2,280,131)
Comprehensive loss
$
(1,610,843)
$
(3,391,943)
$
(2,841,976)
$
(5,438,179)
Loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.07)
Weighted average shares outstanding
43,579,557
43,579,557
43,579,557
43,579,557
CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
2019
2018
Net loss
$
(1,956,788)
$
(3,158,048)
Depreciation and amortization
2,261,800
2,499,114
Bad debt expense
54,708
1,481,786
Deferred income taxes
-
69,614
Inventory write off
87,542
-
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts and other receivables
(407,733)
(514,428)
Advances to suppliers
(2,980)
106,981
Inventory
1,436,878
471,995
Trade accounts payable
130,642
(516,263)
Accrued taxes payable
23,321
(114,432)
Other payables and accrued expenses
(201,831)
580,689
Advances from customers
(12,670)
86,675
Prepaid expenses
(9,211)
14,005
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
1,403,678
1,007,688
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(85,739)
(33,332)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(85,739)
(33,332)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Payments of construction term loan
(2,188,463)
(2,303,410)
Loan from related party
674,405
-
Repayments to related party
(209,726)
-
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(1,723,784)
(2,303,410)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(19,136)
(33,531)
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(424,981)
(1,362,585)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
1,186,587
2,030,214
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$
761,606
$
667,629
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
-
$
-
Cash paid for interest
$
241,465
$
351,206
Supplemental Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:
Issuance of banker's acceptances
$
2,641
$
847,527
Accounts receivable collected with banker's acceptances
532,537
462,642
Inventory purchased with banker's acceptances
553,183
502,473
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
