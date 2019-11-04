China Pioneer Pharma : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA PIONEER PHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 国 先 鋒 医 药 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01345)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the annual report of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for 2018 ("2018 Annual Report") and the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("2019 Interim Report") published on the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 16 April 2019 and 20 September 2019, respectively.

It has recently come to the attention of the Company that there is an inadvertent error in relation to the term of the Group's agreement with Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ("Alcon") entered into on 1 January 2019 under which the Group was granted the exclusive rights to import, store, distribute and sell certain Alcon's pharmaceutical products in China as disclosed on page 13 of the 2018 Annual Report and page 11 of the 2019 Interim Report. The Company would like to clarify that the term of the agreement should be three years instead of five years.

Hong Kong, 4 November 2019

