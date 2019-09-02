China Power International Dev : Termination of agreement in relation to the acquisitions of Guangdong Company and Sihui Company

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Power International Development Limited

中 國 電 力 國 際 發 展 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2380)

Termination of agreement in relation to the acquisitions of

Guangdong Company and Sihui Company

Reference is made to the announcement dated 9 October 2017 (the "Announcement") and the circular dated 23 October 2017 (the "Circular") of China Power International Development Limited (the "Company") for the major and connected transactions in relation to the acquisitions of the entire equity interest in the Target Companies (the "Acquisitions"). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalized terms used herein shall have the respective meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement and the Circular.

Reference is also made to the announcements of the Company dated 31 May 2018 and 21 December 2018 in relation to the partial completion of the Acquisitions, thereby the acquisitions of the entire equity interest in Guangxi Company, Shandong Company, Anhui Company, Hubei Company and Shouxian Company were completed.

Termination Agreement

On 30 August 2019, the Company and CPI Holding entered into an agreement to terminate the acquisitions of the entire equity interest in the remaining two of the Target Companies I, namely Guangdong Company and Sihui Company (the "Termination Agreement") under Agreement I. Both these two companies are principally engaged in the development, investment and operation of natural gas power plants in China. The rapid changes in the market conditions of natural gas power generation since last year has adversely impacted the financial position of these two companies.

Pursuant to the Termination Agreement, both parties mutually agreed not to proceed with the acquisitions of the entire equity interest in Guangdong Company and Sihui Company, and all the obligations of the parties under Agreement I in relation to the acquisitions of these two companies shall cease and be null and void save for any right or liability accrued before the termination and the preferential right to acquire these two companies by the Company in future. Further, the Termination Agreement shall also not in any way affect the effectiveness of the equity transfer of Guangxi Company under Agreement I.