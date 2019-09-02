Log in
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEV. LTD.    2380

CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEV. LTD.

(2380)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Power International Dev : Termination of agreement in relation to the acquisitions of Guangdong Company and Sihui Company

09/02/2019 | 05:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Power International Development Limited

中 國 電 力 國 際 發 展 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2380)

Termination of agreement in relation to the acquisitions of

Guangdong Company and Sihui Company

Reference is made to the announcement dated 9 October 2017 (the "Announcement") and the circular dated 23 October 2017 (the "Circular") of China Power International Development Limited (the "Company") for the major and connected transactions in relation to the acquisitions of the entire equity interest in the Target Companies (the "Acquisitions"). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalized terms used herein shall have the respective meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement and the Circular.

Reference is also made to the announcements of the Company dated 31 May 2018 and 21 December 2018 in relation to the partial completion of the Acquisitions, thereby the acquisitions of the entire equity interest in Guangxi Company, Shandong Company, Anhui Company, Hubei Company and Shouxian Company were completed.

Termination Agreement

On 30 August 2019, the Company and CPI Holding entered into an agreement to terminate the acquisitions of the entire equity interest in the remaining two of the Target Companies I, namely Guangdong Company and Sihui Company (the "Termination Agreement") under Agreement I. Both these two companies are principally engaged in the development, investment and operation of natural gas power plants in China. The rapid changes in the market conditions of natural gas power generation since last year has adversely impacted the financial position of these two companies.

Pursuant to the Termination Agreement, both parties mutually agreed not to proceed with the acquisitions of the entire equity interest in Guangdong Company and Sihui Company, and all the obligations of the parties under Agreement I in relation to the acquisitions of these two companies shall cease and be null and void save for any right or liability accrued before the termination and the preferential right to acquire these two companies by the Company in future. Further, the Termination Agreement shall also not in any way affect the effectiveness of the equity transfer of Guangxi Company under Agreement I.

1

Final consideration of the Acquisitions after the Termination Agreement

Consideration

Consideration

Completion

(RMB'000)

(RMB'000)

announcement date

Agreement I

-

Guangxi Company

3,594,652

31 May 2018

Agreement II

-

Shandong Company

60,598

31 May 2018

-

Anhui Company

268,065

21 December 2018

-

Hubei Company

94,995

21 December 2018

-

Shouxian Company

5,347

21 December 2018

Sub-total

429,005

Total

4,023,657

The net proceeds from the rights issue of the Company in 2017 of HK$4,411,284,000

(equivalent to RMB3,734,047,000)* was applied to settle the consideration of the Acquisitions in accordance with the "Use of Proceeds" as stated in the Company's announcement dated 8 November 2017.

The Board considers that the Termination Agreement is in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole and has no material effect on the existing business operation or financial position of the Group.

  • Regarding the net proceeds from the rights issue the Company received in December 2017, please refer to Note 29(a) in the notes to the consolidated financial statements of the Company's 2017 annual report on page 155.

By Order of the Board

China Power International Development Limited

Tian Jun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are: executive director Tian Jun, non-executive directors Guan Qihong and Wang Xianchun, and independent non-executive directors Kwong Che Keung, Gordon, Li Fang and Yau Ka Chi.

2

Disclaimer

China Power International Development Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:44:14 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 28 404 M
EBIT 2019 6 972 M
Net income 2019 1 932 M
Debt 2019 61 595 M
Yield 2019 7,05%
P/E ratio 2019 7,57x
P/E ratio 2020 6,20x
EV / Sales2019 2,70x
EV / Sales2020 2,85x
Capitalization 15 209 M
Chart CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEV. LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Power International Dev. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,01  CNY
Last Close Price 1,55  CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Tian President & Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi Hong Guan Non-Executive Director
Fang Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Chi Yau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEV. LTD.-3.95%2 127
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.17.25%57 256
INNOGY SE11.20%27 674
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 826
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP40.93%11 658
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%8 043
