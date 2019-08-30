China Power International Dev : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements of 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Power International Development Limited

中國電力國際發展有限公司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2380)

Inside Information

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements of 2019

This announcement is made by China Power International Development Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") pursuant to Rules

13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 15 October 2018 in relation to the Company's issuance of the 2018-first-tranche of the medium-term note of RMB2 billion in China National Interbank Bond Market. Details of the relevant documents relating to the medium-term note could be found on the website at www.chinamoney.com.cn.

Pursuant to the relevant rules and regulations in the People's Republic of China, during the life of the medium-term note, the Company has to publish its first half-year financial statements by 31 August each year. The following is the unaudited interim financial statements of the Group and the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The relevant financial statements have been disclosed on the websites at www.chinamoney.com.cnand www.shclearing.com.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are: executive director Tian Jun, non-executive directors Guan Qihong and Wang Xianchun, and independent non-executive directors Kwong Che Keung, Gordon, Li Fang and Yau Ka Chi.