CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEV. LTD.

(2380)
China Power International Dev : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements of 2019

08/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Power International Development Limited

中國電力國際發展有限公司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2380)

Inside Information

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements of 2019

This announcement is made by China Power International Development Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") pursuant to Rules

13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 15 October 2018 in relation to the Company's issuance of the 2018-first-tranche of the medium-term note of RMB2 billion in China National Interbank Bond Market. Details of the relevant documents relating to the medium-term note could be found on the website at www.chinamoney.com.cn.

Pursuant to the relevant rules and regulations in the People's Republic of China, during the life of the medium-term note, the Company has to publish its first half-year financial statements by 31 August each year. The following is the unaudited interim financial statements of the Group and the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The relevant financial statements have been disclosed on the websites at www.chinamoney.com.cnand www.shclearing.com.

By Order of the Board

China Power International Development Limited

Tian Jun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are: executive director Tian Jun, non-executive directors Guan Qihong and Wang Xianchun, and independent non-executive directors Kwong Che Keung, Gordon, Li Fang and Yau Ka Chi.

1

THE GROUP'S CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

20192018

RMB'000 RMB'000

Revenue

13,843,958

10,824,171

Other income

177,872

149,706

Fuel costs

(5,477,394)

(5,034,203)

Depreciation

(2,367,208)

(1,891,553)

Staff costs

(1,135,567)

(835,546)

Repairs and maintenance

(320,970)

(298,372)

Consumables

(151,110)

(139,532)

Other gains and losses, net

92,460

61,058

Other operating expenses

(947,455)

(703,231)

Operating profit

3,714,586

2,132,498

Finance income

68,854

65,291

Finance costs

(1,543,906)

(1,157,616)

Share of results of associates

125,335

65,168

Share of results of joint ventures

(1,683)

(5,038)

Profit before taxation

2,363,186

1,100,303

Income tax expense

(551,807)

(191,933)

Profit for the period

1,811,379

908,370

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

976,735

606,389

Non-controlling interests

834,644

301,981

1,811,379

908,370

Earnings per share for profit attributable to

owners of the Company

(expressed in RMB per share)

- Basic

0.10

0.06

- Diluted

N/A

0.06

2

THE GROUP'S CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Unaudited

Restated

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

92,993,831

95,539,610

Right-of-use assets

7,388,070

-

Prepayments for construction of power

plants

2,800,417

2,388,715

Prepaid lease payments

-

1,106,126

Goodwill

997,422

951,231

Other intangible assets

874,335

897,014

Interests in associates

2,653,771

2,661,367

Interests in joint ventures

464,977

467,792

Equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

("FVTOCI")

3,281,934

3,083,174

Deferred income tax assets

391,514

376,672

Other non-current assets

5,393,083

4,252,263

117,239,354

111,723,964

Current assets

Inventories

798,611

712,551

Prepaid lease payments

-

23,916

Accounts receivable

3,356,266

2,784,743

Prepayments, deposits and other

receivables

1,940,023

2,035,965

Amounts due from related parties

883,025

1,061,935

Tax recoverable

16,047

60,496

Debt instruments at FVTOCI

372,776

237,299

Restricted deposits

14,061

23,692

Cash and cash equivalents

2,300,608

1,853,044

9,681,417

8,793,641

Assets classified as held for sale

5,170,490

4,439,122

Total assets

132,091,261

124,956,727

3

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Unaudited

Restated

RMB'000

RMB'000

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to

owners of the Company

Share capital

17,268,192

17,268,192

Reserves

12,859,758

12,681,726

30,127,950

29,949,918

Non-controlling interests

14,109,539

12,899,114

Total equity

44,237,489

42,849,032

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income

73,363

75,341

Bank borrowings

22,288,425

24,551,579

Borrowings from related parties

23,836,393

19,044,910

Other borrowings

2,000,000

2,000,000

Lease liabilities/obligations under finance

leases

4,047,918

3,986,005

Deferred income tax liabilities

1,764,121

1,674,188

Provisions for other long-term liabilities

1,044,447

1,054,538

55,054,667

52,386,561

4

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Unaudited

Restated

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current liabilities

776,577

Accounts and bills payables

842,044

Construction costs payable

7,161,667

5,996,791

Other payables and accrued charges

1,938,605

1,202,118

Amounts due to related parties

2,202,060

2,535,264

Bank borrowings

8,034,462

6,557,141

Borrowings from related parties

7,504,073

6,547,385

Other borrowings

28,000

1,024,959

Lease liabilities/obligations under finance

1,205,997

leases

1,035,807

Tax payable

378,927

165,906

29,125,645

26,012,138

Liabilities associated with disposal group

classified as held for sale

3,673,460

3,708,996

Total liabilities

87,853,772

82,107,695

Total equity and liabilities

132,091,261

124,956,727

Net current liabilities

17,947,198

16,488,371

Total assets less current liabilities

99,292,156

95,235,593

5

THE GROUP'S CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

5,030,405

3,612,267

Interest paid

(1,596,909)

(1,196,901)

Income tax paid

(260,064)

(278,359)

Net cash generated from operating activities

3,173,432

2,137,007

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for property, plant and

equipment and prepayments for

construction of power plants

(4,186,097)

(4,341,604)

Payments for right-of-use assets/prepaid

lease payments

(61,407)

(28,491)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant

and equipment

8,595

7,251

Net cash outflow on acquisitions of

subsidiaries

(115,574)

(3,329,878)

Capital injection to an associate

(10,000)

-

Repayment from related parties

449,650

100,000

Advances to related parties

(184,000)

-

Dividends received

262,816

181,439

Interest received

68,854

65,291

Increase in restricted deposits

(226)

(56,645)

Decrease in restricted deposits

9,857

1,070

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,757,532)

(7,401,567)

6

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash flows from financing activities

Drawdown of bank borrowings

7,575,604

13,645,291

Drawdown of borrowings from related

parties

14,515,784

6,121,813

Drawdown of other borrowings

3,000

800,000

Drawdown of obligations under finance

leases

-

200,000

Contributions from non-controlling

shareholders of subsidiaries

89,797

91,317

Proceeds from disposal of interests in

subsidiaries without loss of control

531,066

-

Repayment of bank borrowings

(8,479,895)

(11,553,993)

Repayment of borrowings from related

parties

(9,261,188)

(4,522,156)

Repayment of other borrowings

(1,000,000)

-

Payments for lease liabilities/obligations

under finance leases

(1,607,456)

(359,297)

Dividend paid

(1,079,241)

(811,912)

Dividends paid to non-controlling

shareholders of subsidiaries

(238,561)

-

Net cash generated from financing activities

1,048,910

3,611,063

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash

(1,653,497)

equivalents

464,810

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of

the period

1,855,235

4,577,786

Exchange (losses)/gains, net

(17,191)

137

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of

2,924,426

the period

2,302,854

7

THE COMPANY'S CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Other income

643,875

288,112

Depreciation

(13,505)

(226)

Staff costs

(51,752)

(45,190)

Other gains and losses, net

175,033

-

Other operating expenses

(35,448)

(41,615)

Operating profit

718,203

201,081

Finance income

144,072

202,409

Finance costs

(220,040)

(177,039)

Profit before taxation

642,235

226,451

Income tax expense

-

-

Profit for the period

642,235

226,451

8

THE COMPANY'S CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Unaudited

Audited

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

14,332

15,817

Right-of-use assets

51,505

-

Investments in subsidiaries

20,410,805

19,714,403

Interests in associates

1,654,072

1,654,072

Interests in joint ventures

372,504

372,504

Equity instruments at FVTOCI

3,153,376

2,942,667

Loans to subsidiaries

1,850,000

1,800,000

Other non-current assets

134,216

139,178

27,640,810

26,638,641

Current assets

Loans to subsidiaries

4,598,360

5,253,360

Prepayments, deposits and other

receivables

22,553

58,822

Amounts due from related parties

67,241

365,268

Amounts due from subsidiaries

219,219

184,097

Dividends receivable

326,603

487,456

Cash and cash equivalents

1,227,133

1,157,963

6,461,109

7,506,966

Assets classified as held for sale

-

720,310

Total assets

34,101,919

34,865,917

9

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Unaudited

Audited

RMB'000

RMB'000

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to

owners of the Company

17,268,192

Share capital

17,268,192

Reserves

6,146,003

6,424,493

Total equity

23,414,195

23,692,685

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

5,818,627

Bank borrowings

5,813,912

Other borrowings

2,000,000

2,000,000

Lease liabilities

25,958

-

Deferred income tax liabilities

465,922

413,245

8,310,507

8,227,157

Current liabilities

182,351

Other payables and accrued charges

82,651

Amounts due to related parties

651,506

630,424

Amounts due to subsidiaries

875,607

904,175

Bank borrowings

628,874

1,328,825

Lease liabilities

38,879

-

2,377,217

2,946,075

Total liabilities

10,687,724

11,173,232

Total equity and liabilities

34,101,919

34,865,917

Net current assets

4,083,892

5,281,201

Total assets less current liabilities

31,724,702

31,919,842

10

THE COMPANY'S CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

216,249

253,176

Interest paid

(300,241)

(159,485)

Net cash (used in)/generated from operating

activities

(83,992)

93,691

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for property, plant and

equipment

(152)

(11,458)

Capital injections to subsidiaries

(332,525)

(611,410)

Acquisition of a subsidiary

-

(3,594,652)

Proceeds from disposal of interests in

subsidiaries without loss of control

531,066

-

Loans to subsidiaries

(4,340,000)

(3,781,580)

Repayment from subsidiaries

4,945,000

5,141,835

Repayment from an associate

300,000

100,000

Dividends received

760,898

393,704

Interest received

84,275

162,859

Net cash generated from/(used in) investing

activities

1,948,562

(2,200,702)

Cash flows from financing activities

Drawdown of bank borrowings

100,001

4,032,955

Repayment of bank borrowings

(800,000)

(3,300,000)

Dividend paid

(1,079,241)

(811,912)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,779,240)

(78,957)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash

(2,185,968)

equivalents

85,330

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of

the period

1,157,963

4,182,183

Exchange losses, net

(16,160)

-

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the

period

1,227,133

1,996,215

11

Disclaimer

China Power International Development Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 10:00:05 UTC
