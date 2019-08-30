China Power International Dev : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements of 2019
08/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Power International Development Limited
中國電力國際發展有限公司
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2380)
Inside Information
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements of 2019
This announcement is made by China Power International Development Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") pursuant to Rules
13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 15 October 2018 in relation to the Company's issuance of the 2018-first-tranche of the medium-term note of RMB2 billion in China National Interbank Bond Market. Details of the relevant documents relating to the medium-term note could be found on the website at www.chinamoney.com.cn.
Pursuant to the relevant rules and regulations in the People's Republic of China, during the life of the medium-term note, the Company has to publish its first half-year financial statements by 31 August each year. The following is the unaudited interim financial statements of the Group and the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The relevant financial statements have been disclosed on the websites at www.chinamoney.com.cnand www.shclearing.com.
By Order of the Board
China Power International Development Limited
Tian Jun
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 30 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are: executive director Tian Jun, non-executive directors Guan Qihong and Wang Xianchun, and independent non-executive directors Kwong Che Keung, Gordon, Li Fang and Yau Ka Chi.
THE GROUP'S CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
20192018
RMB'000 RMB'000
Revenue
13,843,958
10,824,171
Other income
177,872
149,706
Fuel costs
(5,477,394)
(5,034,203)
Depreciation
(2,367,208)
(1,891,553)
Staff costs
(1,135,567)
(835,546)
Repairs and maintenance
(320,970)
(298,372)
Consumables
(151,110)
(139,532)
Other gains and losses, net
92,460
61,058
Other operating expenses
(947,455)
(703,231)
Operating profit
3,714,586
2,132,498
Finance income
68,854
65,291
Finance costs
(1,543,906)
(1,157,616)
Share of results of associates
125,335
65,168
Share of results of joint ventures
(1,683)
(5,038)
Profit before taxation
2,363,186
1,100,303
Income tax expense
(551,807)
(191,933)
Profit for the period
1,811,379
908,370
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
976,735
606,389
Non-controlling interests
834,644
301,981
1,811,379
908,370
Earnings per share for profit attributable to
owners of the Company
(expressed in RMB per share)
- Basic
0.10
0.06
- Diluted
N/A
0.06
THE GROUP'S CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2019
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Unaudited
Restated
RMB'000
RMB'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
92,993,831
95,539,610
Right-of-use assets
7,388,070
-
Prepayments for construction of power
plants
2,800,417
2,388,715
Prepaid lease payments
-
1,106,126
Goodwill
997,422
951,231
Other intangible assets
874,335
897,014
Interests in associates
2,653,771
2,661,367
Interests in joint ventures
464,977
467,792
Equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
("FVTOCI")
3,281,934
3,083,174
Deferred income tax assets
391,514
376,672
Other non-current assets
5,393,083
4,252,263
117,239,354
111,723,964
Current assets
Inventories
798,611
712,551
Prepaid lease payments
-
23,916
Accounts receivable
3,356,266
2,784,743
Prepayments, deposits and other
receivables
1,940,023
2,035,965
Amounts due from related parties
883,025
1,061,935
Tax recoverable
16,047
60,496
Debt instruments at FVTOCI
372,776
237,299
Restricted deposits
14,061
23,692
Cash and cash equivalents
2,300,608
1,853,044
9,681,417
8,793,641
Assets classified as held for sale
5,170,490
4,439,122
Total assets
132,091,261
124,956,727
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Unaudited
Restated
RMB'000
RMB'000
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable to
owners of the Company
Share capital
17,268,192
17,268,192
Reserves
12,859,758
12,681,726
30,127,950
29,949,918
Non-controlling interests
14,109,539
12,899,114
Total equity
44,237,489
42,849,032
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income
73,363
75,341
Bank borrowings
22,288,425
24,551,579
Borrowings from related parties
23,836,393
19,044,910
Other borrowings
2,000,000
2,000,000
Lease liabilities/obligations under finance
leases
4,047,918
3,986,005
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,764,121
1,674,188
Provisions for other long-term liabilities
1,044,447
1,054,538
55,054,667
52,386,561
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Unaudited
Restated
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current liabilities
776,577
Accounts and bills payables
842,044
Construction costs payable
7,161,667
5,996,791
Other payables and accrued charges
1,938,605
1,202,118
Amounts due to related parties
2,202,060
2,535,264
Bank borrowings
8,034,462
6,557,141
Borrowings from related parties
7,504,073
6,547,385
Other borrowings
28,000
1,024,959
Lease liabilities/obligations under finance
1,205,997
leases
1,035,807
Tax payable
378,927
165,906
29,125,645
26,012,138
Liabilities associated with disposal group
classified as held for sale
3,673,460
3,708,996
Total liabilities
87,853,772
82,107,695
Total equity and liabilities
132,091,261
124,956,727
Net current liabilities
17,947,198
16,488,371
Total assets less current liabilities
99,292,156
95,235,593
THE GROUP'S CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations
5,030,405
3,612,267
Interest paid
(1,596,909)
(1,196,901)
Income tax paid
(260,064)
(278,359)
Net cash generated from operating activities
3,173,432
2,137,007
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments for property, plant and
equipment and prepayments for
construction of power plants
(4,186,097)
(4,341,604)
Payments for right-of-use assets/prepaid
lease payments
(61,407)
(28,491)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant
and equipment
8,595
7,251
Net cash outflow on acquisitions of
subsidiaries
(115,574)
(3,329,878)
Capital injection to an associate
(10,000)
-
Repayment from related parties
449,650
100,000
Advances to related parties
(184,000)
-
Dividends received
262,816
181,439
Interest received
68,854
65,291
Increase in restricted deposits
(226)
(56,645)
Decrease in restricted deposits
9,857
1,070
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,757,532)
(7,401,567)
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Cash flows from financing activities
Drawdown of bank borrowings
7,575,604
13,645,291
Drawdown of borrowings from related
parties
14,515,784
6,121,813
Drawdown of other borrowings
3,000
800,000
Drawdown of obligations under finance
leases
-
200,000
Contributions from non-controlling
shareholders of subsidiaries
89,797
91,317
Proceeds from disposal of interests in
subsidiaries without loss of control
531,066
-
Repayment of bank borrowings
(8,479,895)
(11,553,993)
Repayment of borrowings from related
parties
(9,261,188)
(4,522,156)
Repayment of other borrowings
(1,000,000)
-
Payments for lease liabilities/obligations
under finance leases
(1,607,456)
(359,297)
Dividend paid
(1,079,241)
(811,912)
Dividends paid to non-controlling
shareholders of subsidiaries
(238,561)
-
Net cash generated from financing activities
1,048,910
3,611,063
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash
(1,653,497)
equivalents
464,810
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of
the period
1,855,235
4,577,786
Exchange (losses)/gains, net
(17,191)
137
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
2,924,426
the period
2,302,854
THE COMPANY'S CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Other income
643,875
288,112
Depreciation
(13,505)
(226)
Staff costs
(51,752)
(45,190)
Other gains and losses, net
175,033
-
Other operating expenses
(35,448)
(41,615)
Operating profit
718,203
201,081
Finance income
144,072
202,409
Finance costs
(220,040)
(177,039)
Profit before taxation
642,235
226,451
Income tax expense
-
-
Profit for the period
642,235
226,451
THE COMPANY'S CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
