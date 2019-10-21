China Power International Development : EPC Contracting Agreements

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Power International Development Limited

中 國 電 力 國 際 發 展 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2380)

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

EPC Contracting Agreements

On 21 October 2019, CP Chaoyang (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into three separate EPC Contracting Agreements with the Contractors pursuant to which the parties agreed that the Contractors will provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technical support services for the relevant tender lots of the Chaoyang Project.

The Contractors are indirect subsidiaries of SPIC. SPIC is the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, which is interested in approximately 56.04% of the issued share capital of the Company. As such, the Contractors are connected persons of the Company as defined in the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Transactions constitute connected transactions of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The aggregate total consideration payable for the EPC Contracting Agreements amounted to RMB433,922,206 (equivalent to approximately HK$482,136,000). As certain applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Transactions (as aggregated) exceed 0.1% but fall below 5%, the Transactions are therefore subject to the announcement and reporting requirements but are exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

The Board announces that CP Chaoyang (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into three separate EPC Contracting Agreements with the Contractors on 21 October 2019 in relation to the provision of engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technical support services for the relevant tender lots of the Chaoyang Project.