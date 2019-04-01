China Properties : (Headlines Revised) ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
0
04/01/2019 | 11:47am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1838)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR
THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
The board of directors (the "Directors" or the "Board") of China Properties Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended December 31, 2018 together with comparative figures for the corresponding year as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended December 31, 2018
2018
2017
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
4
96,079
215,414
Cost of sales
(52,954)
(54,493)
Gross profit
4
43,125
160,921
Other income, gains and losses, net
5,218
10,856
Net exchange (loss) gain
(45,579)
159,454
Selling expenses
(9,491)
(18,594)
Administrative expenses
6
(55,229)
(62,817)
Finance costs
-
(179,156)
(Loss) profit from operation before changes in fair
value of investment properties and conversion
(61,956)
70,664
option derivative
Changes in fair value of investment properties
560,886
256,980
Changes in fair value of conversion option
2,456
54,574
derivative
Profit before tax
7
501,386
382,218
Income tax expense
(141,412)
(97,546)
Profit and total comprehensive income for the year
1.GENERAL AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Company is a public limited company incorporated in Cayman Islands and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Its parent and ultimate holding company is Hillwealth Holdings Limited ("Hillwealth"), a limited company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. Its ultimate controlling shareholder is Mr. Wong Sai Chung ("Mr. Wong"), who is also the Managing Director of the Company. The address of the registered office of the Company is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1- 1111, Cayman Islands and the principal place of business is 14th Floor, Wheelock House, 20 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong.
The Company acts as an investment holding company. The subsidiaries of the Company are principally engaged in property development and property investment in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), which is also the functional currency of the Company.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the directors of the Company have given careful consideration to the future liquidity of the Group in light of the fact that as of December 31, 2018, the Group has net current liabilities of RMB3,863,874,000 including construction costs accruals: RMB295,734,000, other payables and accruals: RMB193,252,000, amount due to shareholder: RMB3,498,137,000, borrowings: RMB4,906,423,000 and 15.0% fixed-rate senior notes: RMB49,393,000, which (with the exception of amount due to shareholder, who has confirmed that he would not demand repayment until the Group has excess cash to repay) are due to be repaid within one year from the end of the reporting period. In addition, the Group is in dispute with certain lenders, who have taken legal action to demand for repayment of certain other borrowings. The Group also had commitments for future construction contracted for but not provided in the consolidated financial statements of approximately RMB2,195,366,000 as set out in note 12. These events and conditions may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.
Included in the borrowings of RMB4,906,423,000 shown above are amounts totaling RMB4,677,982,000 for which the lender has demanded repayment as set out in the section headed
"CONTINGENT LIABILITIES".
Nevertheless, the consolidated financial statements were prepared based on the going concern basis because the directors are of the view that the Group will have sufficient working capital to finance its operations in the next twelve months from December 31, 2018, after taking into consideration of the following factors and assumptions:
(1)the Group is in negotiations to obtain new credit facilities amounting to not less than RMB4,600,000,000;
- 4 -
(2)confirmation from a shareholder, Mr. Wong, that he would not demand repayment of the amount due to him until the Group has excess cash to repay; and
(3)the estimated proceeds from sales of its investment properties, properties held for sales and pre- sale of properties under development for sales.
There is a material uncertainty related to the outcomes of the above events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, and, therefore that the Group may not be able to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Should the Group be unable to continue in business as a going concern, adjustments would have to be made in the financial statements to write down the values of the assets to their net realisable amounts, to provide for any further liabilities which might arise, and to reclassify non- current assets and non-current liabilities as current assets and current liabilities, respectively. The effect of such adjustments has not yet been reflected in the financial statements.
2.APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")
The Group has applied the following amendments to HKFRSs issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") for the first time in the current year:
HKFRS 9
Financial Instruments
HKFRS 15
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
Amendments to HKAS 40
Transfers of Investment Property
Amendments to HKFRS 2
Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions
Amendments to HKFRS 15
Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Clarifications to
HKFRS 15)
HK(IFRIC)-Int 22
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
Annual Improvements to
Amendments to HKAS 28, Investments in Associates and Joint
HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle
Ventures
Except as described below, the application of these amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.
Amendments to HKFRS 2 - "Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions"
The amendments provide requirements on the accounting for the effects of vesting and non-vesting conditions on the measurement of cash-settledshare-based payments; share-based payment transactions with a net settlement feature for withholding tax obligations; and a modification to the terms and conditions of a share-based payment that changes the classification of the transaction from cash-settled to equity-settled.
The adoption of these amendments has no impact on these financial statements as the Group does not have any cash-settledshare-based payment transaction and has no share-based payment transaction with net settlement features for withholding tax.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
CPG - China Properties Group Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 15:46:09 UTC