China Properties : (Headlines Revised) ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

NOTES:

1.GENERAL AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company is a public limited company incorporated in Cayman Islands and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Its parent and ultimate holding company is Hillwealth Holdings Limited ("Hillwealth"), a limited company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. Its ultimate controlling shareholder is Mr. Wong Sai Chung ("Mr. Wong"), who is also the Managing Director of the Company. The address of the registered office of the Company is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1- 1111, Cayman Islands and the principal place of business is 14th Floor, Wheelock House, 20 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong.

The Company acts as an investment holding company. The subsidiaries of the Company are principally engaged in property development and property investment in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), which is also the functional currency of the Company.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the directors of the Company have given careful consideration to the future liquidity of the Group in light of the fact that as of December 31, 2018, the Group has net current liabilities of RMB3,863,874,000 including construction costs accruals: RMB295,734,000, other payables and accruals: RMB193,252,000, amount due to shareholder: RMB3,498,137,000, borrowings: RMB4,906,423,000 and 15.0% fixed-rate senior notes: RMB49,393,000, which (with the exception of amount due to shareholder, who has confirmed that he would not demand repayment until the Group has excess cash to repay) are due to be repaid within one year from the end of the reporting period. In addition, the Group is in dispute with certain lenders, who have taken legal action to demand for repayment of certain other borrowings. The Group also had commitments for future construction contracted for but not provided in the consolidated financial statements of approximately RMB2,195,366,000 as set out in note 12. These events and conditions may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

Included in the borrowings of RMB4,906,423,000 shown above are amounts totaling RMB4,677,982,000 for which the lender has demanded repayment as set out in the section headed

"CONTINGENT LIABILITIES".

Nevertheless, the consolidated financial statements were prepared based on the going concern basis because the directors are of the view that the Group will have sufficient working capital to finance its operations in the next twelve months from December 31, 2018, after taking into consideration of the following factors and assumptions:

(1)the Group is in negotiations to obtain new credit facilities amounting to not less than RMB4,600,000,000;