China Railway Construction : 1Q New-Contract Value Rose 14%

By Martin Mou



China Railway Construction Corp. said Thursday that its new-contract value for the first quarter rose 14% to 340.21 billion yuan ($48.14 billion).

New-contract value within China only edged up 2.1%, but that from overseas rose by nearly four times, according to the state-owned company, whose primary business is building railways and roads.

The company's property segment registered CNY7.85 billion in contracted sales, 43% lower from a year earlier, it said.

