Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Railway Construction Corporation Limited    601186   CNE1000009T1

CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION L

(601186)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Railway Construction : 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING REPLY SLIP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 07:42am EDT

2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

REPLY SLIP

To: China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1) (name(s) in Chinese):

(name(s) in English):

of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2) A Share(s)/H Share(s) (Note 3)

share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 December Building, No. 40 Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

of RMB1.00 each in the a proxy/proxies) the 2019 2019 at the CRCC Bureau

Date:

2019

Signature(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English, as shown in the register of members of the Company) and address(es) in block capitals.
  2. Please insert the number of Shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
  3. Please delete the inappropriate.
  4. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Company at East, No. 40 Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100855, the People's Republic of China before Wednesday, 27 November 2019 in person, by mail or by fax (fax number: (8610) 5268 8302).

Disclaimer

CRCC - China Railway Construction Corporation Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:41:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION
07:57aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders
PU
07:57aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Regi..
PU
07:52aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Notice of 2019 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
07:42aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : 2019 first extraordinary general meeting reply slip
PU
07:37aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Form of proxy for 2019 first extraordinary general ..
PU
07:32aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Proposed amendments to the articles of association ..
PU
10/28CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on ..
PU
10/28CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Chinese Companies Host Job Fair for Rwandan Youth
AQ
10/24CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on ..
PU
10/24Thailand's $7 billion airport rail project off the ground after months of dis..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 809 B
EBIT 2019 32 511 M
Net income 2019 20 427 M
Debt 2019 71 003 M
Yield 2019 2,47%
P/E ratio 2019 6,41x
P/E ratio 2020 5,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Railway Construction Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 11,97  CNY
Last Close Price 9,63  CNY
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shang Biao Zhuang President & Executive Director
Xi Rui Cao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fen Jian Chen Chairman
Xiuming Wang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Guo Bin Xia Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-11.41%17 998
VINCI39.41%62 112
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-5.96%31 846
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD1.23%28 909
FERROVIAL48.06%21 371
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-16.28%19 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group