China Railway Construction : 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING REPLY SLIP
0
10/30/2019 | 07:42am EDT
2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
REPLY SLIP
To: China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company")
I/We (Note 1) (name(s) in Chinese):
(name(s) in English):
of
being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2) A Share(s)/H Share(s) (Note 3)
share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 December Building, No. 40 Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
of RMB1.00 each in the a proxy/proxies) the 2019 2019 at the CRCC Bureau
Date:
2019
Signature(s):
Notes:
Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English, as shown in the register of members of the Company) and address(es) in block capitals.
Please insert the number of Shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
Please delete the inappropriate.
The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Company at East, No. 40 Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100855, the People's Republic of China before Wednesday, 27 November 2019 in person, by mail or by fax (fax number: (8610) 5268 8302).
CRCC - China Railway Construction Corporation Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:41:10 UTC