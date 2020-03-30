China Railway Construction : 2019 Net Profit Rose 13%

By Ronnie Harui



China Railway Construction Corp.'s net profit climbed 13% in 2019, partly due to a significant increase in the total value of newly-signed orders.

Net profit rose to 20.20 billion yuan ($2.84 billion) in 2019, while total operating revenue grew to CNY830.45 billion in 2019 from CNY730.12 billion a year earlier, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Exchange late Monday.

With the coronavirus outbreak affecting the economies of some provinces and cities in China, the progress of its construction projects will be impacted to a certain extent, the company said.

