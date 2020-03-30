Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Railway Construction Corporation Limited    601186   CNE1000009T1

CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION L

(601186)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Railway Construction : 2019 Net Profit Rose 13%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 09:08pm EDT

By Ronnie Harui

China Railway Construction Corp.'s net profit climbed 13% in 2019, partly due to a significant increase in the total value of newly-signed orders.

Net profit rose to 20.20 billion yuan ($2.84 billion) in 2019, while total operating revenue grew to CNY830.45 billion in 2019 from CNY730.12 billion a year earlier, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Exchange late Monday.

With the coronavirus outbreak affecting the economies of some provinces and cities in China, the progress of its construction projects will be impacted to a certain extent, the company said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION
09:08pCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : 2019 Net Profit Rose 13%
DJ
03/26CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATI : annual earnings release
03/10CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - voting results of 2020 first extraor..
PU
03/06CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on ..
PU
03/04Zambia signs over $824 million deal with China Railway for line upgrades
RE
03/03CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Sec..
PU
03/03CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on ..
PU
03/03CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Wins $824.9 Million Railway Project in Zambia
DJ
03/03CHINA RAILWAY : Provenance of China HS2 letter now a mystery
AQ
02/28CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 816 B
EBIT 2019 33 120 M
Net income 2019 20 404 M
Debt 2019 71 595 M
Yield 2019 2,36%
P/E ratio 2019 6,73x
P/E ratio 2020 6,03x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Railway Construction Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,32  CNY
Last Close Price 10,15  CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shang Biao Zhuang President & Executive Director
Xi Rui Cao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fen Jian Chen Chairman
Xiuming Wang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Ru Chen Liu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-4.04%17 954
VINCI-27.64%43 974
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.16%31 530
FERROVIAL-17.43%18 073
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.93%17 438
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.60%16 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group