China Railway Construction : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 August 2019
09/03/2019 | 07:07pm EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/08/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
Date Submitted
04/09/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1186
Description :
H Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
2,076,296,000
RMB1.00
RMB2,076,296,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
2,076,296,000
RMB1.00
RMB2,076,296,000
(2) Stock code :
601186
Description :
A Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
11,503,245,500
RMB1.00
RMB11,503,245,500
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
11,503,245,500
RMB1.00
RMB11,503,245,500
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
RMB13,579,541,500
(State currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
2,076,296,000
11,503,245,500
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
0
0
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
2,076,296,000
11,503,245,500
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new
No. of new shares
share option
shares of issuer of issuer which may
scheme
issued during
be issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
the month
thereto as at close
approval date
pursuant thereto
of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. N/A
2. N/A
3. N/A
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of
No. of new
new
shares of
shares of
issuer which
issuer
may be
issued
issued
Nominal value
Nominal
during the
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
value at
month
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
close of the
pursuant
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
thereto
month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of
new
shares of
No. of new
issuer
shares of issuer
issued
which may be
Amount at
Converte
during the
issued pursuant
Currency of
close of
d during
Amount at
month
thereto as at
amount
preceding
the
close of the
pursuant
close of the
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
thereto
month
1.
ZERO COUPON
Approximately
CONVERTIBLE BONDS
403,854,922 H
DUE 2021
shares
(Term of convertible bonds:
(assuming full
From 29 January 2016 to 29
conversion of
January 2021)
the bonds at the
(Conversion period of
adjusted
convertible bonds: Commences
conversion price
from 10 March 2016 and ends
USD
USD
of HKD9.65 per
on 29 January 2021)
USD
500,000,000
NIL
500,000,000
NIL
H share)
Listed on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong
Limited, convertible
Stock code (if listed)
bonds code: 5610
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
H shares
Adjusted conversion price
Conversion price
is HKD9.65 per H share
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
29
/ 10 / 2015
2.
USD SETTLED 1.5%
Approximately
COUPON CONVERTIBLE
295,975,251 H
BONDS DUE 2021
shares
(Term of convertible bonds:
(assuming full
From 21 December 2016 to on
conversion of
or about 21 December 2021)
the bonds at the
(Conversion period of
adjusted
convertible bonds: Commences
conversion price
from 31 January 2017 and ends
RMB
RMB
of HKD13.10
on 21 December 2021)
RMB
3,450,000,000
NIL
3,450,000,000
NIL
per H share)
Listed on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong
Limited, convertible
Stock code (if listed)
bonds code: 5338
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
H shares
Adjusted conversion price
Conversion price
is HKD13.10 per H share
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
29 / 10 / 2015
3.
No. of
new
shares of
No. of new
issuer
shares of issuer
issued
which may be
Amount at
Converte
during the
issued pursuant
Currency of
close of
d during
Amount at
month
thereto as at
amount
preceding
the
close of the
pursuant
close of the
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
thereto
month
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference
shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
No. of new shares
No. of new shares
of issuer issued
of issuer which may
during the month
be issued pursuant
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
of the month
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
1.
shares (Note 1)
2.
N/A
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class
of
shares ________
1. Rights issue
At price :
State
currency
issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
N/A N/A
2. Open offer
At price :
State
currency
Class
of
shares ________
issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
N/A N/A
3. Placing
At price :
State
currency
Class
of
shares ________
issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
N/A N/A
Class
of
shares ________
issuable (Note 1)
4. Bonus issue
Issue and allotment
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
N/A N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class
of
shares
________
State
issuable (Note 1)
5. Scrip dividend At price :
Issue and allotment
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
N/A
N/A
Class of shares ________
6. Repurchase of shares
repurchased (Note 1)
Cancellation date :
EGM approval date:
N/A N/A
Class of shares ________
7. Redemption of shares
redeemed (Note 1)
Redemption date :
EGM approval date:
N/A N/A
Class of shares ________
8. Consideration
At price :
State
issue
currency
issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
N/A N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
9. Capital
Issue and allotment
reorganisation
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
10. Other
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(Please specify)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
N/A
N/A
Total E. (Ordinary
shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)
N/A
(2)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to
N/A
E):
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Remarks (if any):
As the Company is incorporated in the PRC, the concept of "authorised share capital" is not applicable. The information under section I is the "issued share capital" of the Company.
Confirmations under section IV are not applicable because no new security was issued by the issuer during the month.
Submitted by: __ Law Chun Biu ____________________________________
Title: __ Joint Company Secretary______________________________________
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
"Identical" means in this context:
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
