Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Railway Construction Corporation Limited    601186   CNE1000009T1

CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION L

(601186)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Railway Construction : NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 07:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be held at the CRCC Bureau Building, No. 40 Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following resolution:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the amendments to the Articles of Association of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited.

By order of the Board

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

CHEN Fenjian

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

31 October 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. CHEN Fenjian (Chairman and Executive Director), Mr. ZHUANG Shangbiao (President and Executive Director), Mr. CHEN Dayang (Executive Director), Mr. LIU Ruchen (Executive Director), Mr. GE Fuxing (Non-executive Director), Mr. WANG Huacheng (Independent Nonexecutive Director), Mr. Patrick SUN (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. CHENG Wen (Independent Non-executive Director) and Ms. Amanda Xiao Qiang LU (Independent Non-executive Director).

- 1 -

Notes:

  1. Unless specifically indicated, details of the resolution are set out in the circular of the Company dated 31 October 2019 (the "Circular"). Terms defined therein shall have the same meanings when used in this notice unless the context otherwise requires.
  2. The H Share register of members of the Company will be temporarily closed from Monday, 18 November 2019 to Wednesday, 18 December 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H Shares will be registered. Any H Shareholders, whose names appear on the Company's register of members at the close of business on Friday, 15 November 2019, are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM after completing the registration procedures for attending and voting at the EGM. For unregistered H Shareholders of the Company who intend to attend the EGM, all share certificates and the relevant transfer documents must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019.
    The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H Share registrar of the Company, is as follows:
    Shops 1712-1716 17/F, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Wanchai, Hong Kong
  3. A Shareholders or H Shareholders of the Company, who intend to attend the EGM, must complete the reply slips for attending the EGM and return the same to the Secretariat of the Board of the Company not later than 20 days before the date of the EGM, i.e. on or before Wednesday, 27 November 2019.
    Details of the Secretariat of the Board of the Company are as follows:
    East, No. 40 Fuxing Road Haidian District, Beijing
    The People's Republic of China Postal code: 100855
    Fax: (8610) 5268 8302
  4. Each H Shareholder who has the right to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether a Shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the EGM. A proxy of a Shareholder who has appointed more than one proxy shall only vote on a poll.
  5. The instrument appointing a proxy by the Shareholders must be signed by the person appointing the proxy or an attorney duly authorised by such person in writing. If the instrument is signed by an attorney of the person appointing the proxy, the power of attorney authorizing to sign, or other documents of authorization, shall be notarially certified.

- 2 -

  1. To be valid, for H Shareholders, the proxy form, and if the proxy form is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointer, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority, must be delivered to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the address of which is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof.
  2. Each A Shareholder is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether a Shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the EGM. Notes (d) and (e) also apply to A Shareholders, only that the proxy form or other documents of authorization must be delivered to the Secretariat of the Board of the Company, the address of which is set out in Note (c) above, not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof in order for such documents to be valid.
  3. If a proxy is authorised to attend the EGM on behalf of a Shareholder, such authorised proxy shall produce his identification document and the instrument or document signed by the appointer or his legal representative, and specifying the date of its issuance. If a legal person Shareholder appoints a corporate representative to attend the EGM, such representative shall produce his identification document and the notarized copy of the resolution passed by the board of directors or other authority or other notarized copy of the license issued by such legal person Shareholder.
    Shareholders attending the EGM are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

CRCC - China Railway Construction Corporation Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:51:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION
07:57aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders
PU
07:57aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Regi..
PU
07:52aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Notice of 2019 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
07:42aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : 2019 first extraordinary general meeting reply slip
PU
07:37aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Form of proxy for 2019 first extraordinary general ..
PU
07:32aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Proposed amendments to the articles of association ..
PU
10/28CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on ..
PU
10/28CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Chinese Companies Host Job Fair for Rwandan Youth
AQ
10/24CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on ..
PU
10/24Thailand's $7 billion airport rail project off the ground after months of dis..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 809 B
EBIT 2019 32 511 M
Net income 2019 20 427 M
Debt 2019 71 003 M
Yield 2019 2,47%
P/E ratio 2019 6,41x
P/E ratio 2020 5,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Railway Construction Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 11,97  CNY
Last Close Price 9,63  CNY
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shang Biao Zhuang President & Executive Director
Xi Rui Cao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fen Jian Chen Chairman
Xiuming Wang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Guo Bin Xia Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-11.41%17 998
VINCI39.41%62 112
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-5.96%31 846
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD1.23%28 909
FERROVIAL48.06%21 371
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-16.28%19 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group