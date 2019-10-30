China Railway Construction : NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
10/30/2019 | 07:52am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be held at the CRCC Bureau Building, No. 40 Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following resolution:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the amendments to the Articles of Association of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited.
By order of the Board
China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
CHEN Fenjian
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC
31 October 2019
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. CHEN Fenjian (Chairman and Executive Director), Mr. ZHUANG Shangbiao (President and Executive Director), Mr. CHEN Dayang (Executive Director), Mr. LIU Ruchen (Executive Director), Mr. GE Fuxing (Non-executive Director), Mr. WANG Huacheng (Independent Nonexecutive Director), Mr. Patrick SUN (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. CHENG Wen (Independent Non-executive Director) and Ms. Amanda Xiao Qiang LU (Independent Non-executive Director).
Notes:
Unless specifically indicated, details of the resolution are set out in the circular of the Company dated 31 October 2019 (the "Circular"). Terms defined therein shall have the same meanings when used in this notice unless the context otherwise requires.
The H Share register of members of the Company will be temporarily closed from Monday, 18 November 2019 to Wednesday, 18 December 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H Shares will be registered. Any H Shareholders, whose names appear on the Company's register of members at the close of business on Friday, 15 November 2019, are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM after completing the registration procedures for attending and voting at the EGM. For unregistered H Shareholders of the Company who intend to attend the EGM, all share certificates and the relevant transfer documents must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019.
The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H Share registrar of the Company, is as follows:
Shops 1712-1716 17/F, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Wanchai, Hong Kong
A Shareholders or H Shareholders of the Company, who intend to attend the EGM, must complete the reply slips for attending the EGM and return the same to the Secretariat of the Board of the Company not later than 20 days before the date of the EGM, i.e. on or before Wednesday, 27 November 2019.
Details of the Secretariat of the Board of the Company are as follows:
East, No. 40 Fuxing Road Haidian District, Beijing
The People's Republic of China Postal code: 100855
Fax: (8610) 5268 8302
Each H Shareholder who has the right to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether a Shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the EGM. A proxy of a Shareholder who has appointed more than one proxy shall only vote on a poll.
The instrument appointing a proxy by the Shareholders must be signed by the person appointing the proxy or an attorney duly authorised by such person in writing. If the instrument is signed by an attorney of the person appointing the proxy, the power of attorney authorizing to sign, or other documents of authorization, shall be notarially certified.
To be valid, for H Shareholders, the proxy form, and if the proxy form is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointer, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority, must be delivered to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the address of which is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof.
Each A Shareholder is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether a Shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the EGM. Notes (d) and (e) also apply to A Shareholders, only that the proxy form or other documents of authorization must be delivered to the Secretariat of the Board of the Company, the address of which is set out in Note (c) above, not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof in order for such documents to be valid.
If a proxy is authorised to attend the EGM on behalf of a Shareholder, such authorised proxy shall produce his identification document and the instrument or document signed by the appointer or his legal representative, and specifying the date of its issuance. If a legal person Shareholder appoints a corporate representative to attend the EGM, such representative shall produce his identification document and the notarized copy of the resolution passed by the board of directors or other authority or other notarized copy of the license issued by such legal person Shareholder.
Shareholders attending the EGM are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses.
