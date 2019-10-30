China Railway Construction : NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be held at the CRCC Bureau Building, No. 40 Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following resolution:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the amendments to the Articles of Association of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited.

By order of the Board

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

CHEN Fenjian

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

31 October 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. CHEN Fenjian (Chairman and Executive Director), Mr. ZHUANG Shangbiao (President and Executive Director), Mr. CHEN Dayang (Executive Director), Mr. LIU Ruchen (Executive Director), Mr. GE Fuxing (Non-executive Director), Mr. WANG Huacheng (Independent Nonexecutive Director), Mr. Patrick SUN (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. CHENG Wen (Independent Non-executive Director) and Ms. Amanda Xiao Qiang LU (Independent Non-executive Director).