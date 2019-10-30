Log in
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED    601186

CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION L

(601186)
  Report  
News 
News

China Railway Construction : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders

10/30/2019 | 07:57am EDT

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1186)

（股份代號: 1186

31 October 2019

Dear Sir/Madam,

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Circular dated 31 October 2019 and other related documents (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company has been published in English and Chinese languages. If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the other language, we will upon your notice send the Current Corporate Communication of your choice of language in printed form to you free of charge as soon as possible. The Current Corporate Communication is also available (in English and Chinese) on the Company's website at www.crcc.cnand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that you are entitled at any time to change your choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications (Note) of the Company by giving reasonable notice in writing or simply completing the Change Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to crcc1186@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.crcc.cnor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any query relating to any of the above matters, please contact the H Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

For and on behalf of

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

Note: Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a) annual report and, if available, its summary financial report; (b) interim report and, if available, its summary financial report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; and (e) circular.

各位股東：

中國鐵建股份有限公司（「本公司」）

日期為 20191031 日的通函及其他相關文件（「本次公司通訊文件」）

本公司本次公司通訊文件備有中、英文版本。如 閣下欲收取另一語言版本的本次公司通訊文件，我們會在收到 閣下的 要求後，盡快向 閣下提供所要求的本次公司通訊文件的印刷版本，費用全免。 閣下亦可在本公司網站（www.crcc.cn） 或香港聯合交易所有限公司披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）閱覽本次公司通訊文件（英文及中文版本）。

敬請注意： 閣下如欲更改今後所有公司通訊（附註）之語言版本及收取方式， 閣下有權在任何時間發出合理書面通知或簡單 透過填寫背面的變更申請表，並使用變更申請表下方的郵寄標簽（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票），寄回本公司的 H 股股 份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司（「H 股股份過戶登記處」），地址爲香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。 閣下亦可把已填妥之變更申請表的掃描副本電郵到 crcc1186@computershare.com.hk。變更申請表亦可於本公司網站 （www.crcc.cn）或香港聯合交易所有限公司披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）下載。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請于營業時間內（上午九時至下午六時，星期一至星期五，公衆假期除外）致電 H 股股份過戶 登記處熱綫(852) 2862 8688 查詢。

中國鐵建股份有限公司

謹啟

2019 10 31

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 年度報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(b)中期報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(c)會議通知；(d)上市文件；及(e)通函。

CCS6874 CRCH

Change Request Form 變更申請表

To: China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company") 致：

中國鐵建股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code:1186)

（股份代號：1186

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to change to receive the Corporate Communication* of the Company (the "Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們希望更改以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and

  • receive an email notification of the publication of the Corporate Communication on website; OR
    瀏覽所有日後在本公司網站發表之公司通訊網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在網上刊發之電郵通知；

Email Address

電 郵 地 址

(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of the Corporate Commu nication on the Company's website in the future. If no email address is provided, only a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on website will be se nt instead. Please provide the email address in English Capital Lettersand the email address is used for notification of release of Corporate Communications only.)

（ 本 公 司 會 在 日 後 發 出 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 公 司 通 訊 的 通 知 至 以 上 提 供 之 電 郵 地 址 （ 如 有 ）。 如 未 有 提 供 電 郵 地 址 ， 則 會 發 出 有 關 公 司 通 訊 已 在 網 上 刊 發 的 通 知 信 函 予 閣 下 。 請 以 英 文 正 楷 填 寫 電 郵 地 址， 而 電 郵 地 址 僅 供 用 作 收 取 公 司 通 訊 的 發 佈 通 知 。 ）

read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communication published on t he Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and

  • receive a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on website; OR
    瀏覽所有日後在本公司網站發表之公司通訊網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在網上刊發之通知信函；
  • to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
    僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
  • to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
    僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
  • to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
    同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number

聯絡電話號碼

Signature

Date

簽名

日期

Notes 附註：

1. Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣下清楚填妥 所有資料。

2. Any form with more than one box marked (X), or with no box marked (X), or with no si gnature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如在 本表格作出超 過一項選擇、 或未有作出 選擇、或未有 簽署、或在其 他方面填寫 不正確，則本 表格將會作廢 。

3. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.

爲免 存疑，任何在 本變更申請表 格上的額外 手寫指示，本 公司將不予處 理。

*Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a) annual report and, if available, its summary financial report; (b) interim report and, if available, its summary financial report; (c) notice of meeting;

(d) listing document; and (e) circular.

公司 通訊文件包括 但不限於： (a) 年度報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(b)中期報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(c)會議通知；(d)上市文件；及(e)通函。

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵 寄 標 籤 MAILING LABEL

閣 下 寄 回 此 變更申 請 表 格 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 于 信 封 上 。

香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司

如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡 便 回 郵 號 碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Change Request Form to us.

香 港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

31102019 1 0

CRCC - China Railway Construction Corporation Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:56:11 UTC
