China Railway Construction : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders

Change Request Form 變更申請表
To: China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company") 致：
中國鐵建股份有限公司（「本公司」）
(Stock Code:1186)
（股份代號：1186）
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號
Wanchai, Hong Kong
合和中心 17M 樓
I/We would like to change to receive the Corporate Communication* of the Company (the "Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below:
本人／我們希望更改以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：
(Please mark ONLY ONE（X）of the following boxes)（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）
read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and
receive an email notification of the publication of the Corporate Communication on website; OR
瀏覽所有日後在本公司網站發表之公司通訊網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在網上刊發之電郵通知；或
Email Address
電 郵 地 址
(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of the Corporate Commu nication on the Company's website in the future. If no email address is provided, only a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on website will be se nt instead. Please provide the email address in English Capital Lettersand the email address is used for notification of release of Corporate Communications only.)
（ 本 公 司 會 在 日 後 發 出 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 公 司 通 訊 的 通 知 至 以 上 提 供 之 電 郵 地 址 （ 如 有 ）。 如 未 有 提 供 電 郵 地 址 ， 則 會 發 出 有 關 公 司 通 訊 已 在 網 上 刊 發 的 通 知 信 函 予 閣 下 。 請 以 英 文 正 楷 填 寫 電 郵 地 址， 而 電 郵 地 址 僅 供 用 作 收 取 公 司 通 訊 的 發 佈 通 知 。 ）
read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communication published on t he Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and
receive a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on website; OR
瀏覽所有日後在本公司網站發表之公司通訊網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在網上刊發之通知信函；或
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。
Contact telephone number
聯絡電話號碼
Notes 附註：
1. Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥 所有資料。
2. Any form with more than one box marked (X), or with no box marked (X), or with no si gnature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在 本表格作出超 過一項選擇、 或未有作出 選擇、或未有 簽署、或在其 他方面填寫 不正確，則本 表格將會作廢 。
3. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.
爲免 存疑，任何在 本變更申請表 格上的額外 手寫指示，本 公司將不予處 理。
*Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a) annual report and, if available, its summary financial report; (b) interim report and, if available, its summary financial report; (c) notice of meeting;
(d) listing document; and (e) circular.
公司 通訊文件包括 但不限於： (a) 年度報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(b)中期報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(c)會議通知；(d)上市文件；及(e)通函。
郵 寄 標 籤 MAILING LABEL
閣 下 寄 回 此 變更申 請 表 格 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 于 信 封 上 。
香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司
如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope
簡 便 回 郵 號 碼 Freepost No. 37
to return this Change Request Form to us.
香 港 Hong Kong
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
