China Railway Construction : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1186)

（股份代號: 1186）

31 October 2019

Dear Sir/Madam,

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Circular dated 31 October 2019 and other related documents (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company has been published in English and Chinese languages. If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the other language, we will upon your notice send the Current Corporate Communication of your choice of language in printed form to you free of charge as soon as possible. The Current Corporate Communication is also available (in English and Chinese) on the Company's website at www.crcc.cnand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that you are entitled at any time to change your choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications (Note) of the Company by giving reasonable notice in writing or simply completing the Change Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to crcc1186@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.crcc.cnor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any query relating to any of the above matters, please contact the H Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

For and on behalf of

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

Note: Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a) annual report and, if available, its summary financial report; (b) interim report and, if available, its summary financial report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; and (e) circular.

各位股東：

中國鐵建股份有限公司（「本公司」）

日期為 2019 年 10 月 31 日的通函及其他相關文件（「本次公司通訊文件」）

本公司本次公司通訊文件備有中、英文版本。如 閣下欲收取另一語言版本的本次公司通訊文件，我們會在收到 閣下的 要求後，盡快向 閣下提供所要求的本次公司通訊文件的印刷版本，費用全免。 閣下亦可在本公司網站（www.crcc.cn） 或香港聯合交易所有限公司披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）閱覽本次公司通訊文件（英文及中文版本）。

敬請注意： 閣下如欲更改今後所有公司通訊（附註）之語言版本及收取方式， 閣下有權在任何時間發出合理書面通知或簡單 透過填寫背面的變更申請表，並使用變更申請表下方的郵寄標簽（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票），寄回本公司的 H 股股 份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司（「H 股股份過戶登記處」），地址爲香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。 閣下亦可把已填妥之變更申請表的掃描副本電郵到 crcc1186@computershare.com.hk。變更申請表亦可於本公司網站 （www.crcc.cn）或香港聯合交易所有限公司披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）下載。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請于營業時間內（上午九時至下午六時，星期一至星期五，公衆假期除外）致電 H 股股份過戶 登記處熱綫(852) 2862 8688 查詢。

中國鐵建股份有限公司

謹啟

2019 年 10 月 31 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 年度報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(b)中期報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(c)會議通知；(d)上市文件；及(e)通函。