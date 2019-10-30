China Railway Construction : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1186)

（股份代號: 1186）

31 October 2019

Dear Sir/Madam,

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Circular dated 31 October 2019 and other related documents (the "Current Corporate Communication")

We are pleased to inform you that the English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are now available on the Company's website at www.crcc.cn. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Announcements and Notices" under "Investor" on the homepage of the Company's website accordingly.

If you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Company's website for any reason, we will upon your notice send the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication to you free of charge as soon as possible. Please also note that you are entitled at any time to change your choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications (Note) by giving reasonable notice in writing to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), by post (Address: 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong) or by email (Email address: crcc1186@computershare.com.hk).

If you have any query about how to obtain a copy of the Current Corporate Communication or how to access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website, please contact the H Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

For and on behalf of

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

Note: Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a) annual report and, if available, its summary financial report; (b) interim report and, if available, its summary financial report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; and (e) circular.

敬啟者:

中國鐵建股份有限公司（「本公司」）

日期為 2019 年 10 月 31 日的通函及其他相關文件（「本次公司通訊文件」）

本公司欣然知會 閣下本公司之本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本現已登載於本公司網站 （www.crcc.cn）。請在本公司網址首頁按「投 資者關係」一欄下的「公告通函」，即可下載及瀏覽本次公司通訊文件。

倘 閣下因任何理由以致在收取或接收載於本公司網址上的本次公司通訊文件出現困難，本公司將於接到 閣下通知後，盡快向 閣下 寄發本次公司通訊文件的印刷本，費用全免。 閣下亦有權在任何時間以合理書面（地址爲香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓） 或電郵（電郵地址爲 crcc1186@computershare.com.hk）方式通知本公司的 H 股股份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司（「H 股股份過

（附註）

戶登記處」），以更改今後所有公司通訊 的語言版本及收取方式。

倘 閣下對於如何索取本次公司通訊文件或如何在本公司網址上閱覽本次公司通訊文件有任何疑問， 請於營業時間內（上午九時至下午 六時，星期一至星期五，公衆假期除外）致電 H 股股份過戶登記處熱綫(852) 2862 8688 查詢。

中國鐵建股份有限公司

謹啟

2019 年 10 月 31 日

附注：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 年度報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(b)中期報告及財務摘要報告（如有者）；(c)會議通知；(d)上市文件；及(e)通函。