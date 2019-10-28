Log in
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Railway Construction Corporation Limited    601186

CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION L

(601186)
China Railway Construction : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON BID-WINNING OF A MAJOR PROJECT

10/28/2019 | 08:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The following sets out the "Announcement on Bid-winning of A Major Project of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited" published by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company") on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and newspapers in the PRC on 29 October 2019, for your reference only.

By order of the Board of Directors

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

CHEN Fenjian

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. CHEN Fenjian (Chairman and Executive Director), Mr. ZHUANG Shangbiao (President and Executive Director), Mr. CHEN Dayang (Executive Director), Mr. LIU Ruchen (Executive Director), Mr. GE Fuxing (Non-executive Director), Mr. WANG Huacheng (Independent Non- executive Director), Mr. Patrick SUN (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. CHENG Wen (Independent Non-executive Director) and Ms. Amanda Xiao Qiang LU (Independent Non-executive Director)

Stock Code: 601186 Stock Short Name: CRCC Announcement No.: Lin 2019-076

CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCEMENT ON BID-WINNING OF A MAJOR PROJECT

The board of directors of the Company and all directors warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from this announcement, and severally and jointly accept responsibilities for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of this announcement.

Recently, a consortium comprising China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. ( 中 鐵 十 二 局 集 團 有 限 公 司) and Building and Installing Engineering Co., Ltd. of China Railway 12th Bureau Group ( 中 鐵 十 二 局 集 團 建 築 安 裝 工 程 有 限 公 司), being subsidiaries of the Company, won the bid for EPC Engineering General Contracting Project for 2019 Urban Construction Key Project in Pingyuan County ( 平 原 縣2019 年 城 市 建 設 重 點 項 目EPC 工 程 總 承 包 項 目) with a construction period of 2 years and project bidding price of approximately RMB3.21860 billion, representing approximately 0.44% of the operating revenue of the Company for the year 2018 under the PRC accounting standards.

Announcement is hereby given.

The Board of Directors of

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

29 October 2019

Disclaimer

CRCC - China Railway Construction Corporation Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 12:16:04 UTC
