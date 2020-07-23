China Railway Construction : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON BID-WINNING OF A MAJOR PROJECT

Log in
07/23/2020 | 08:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The following sets out the "Announcement on Bid-winning of a Major Project of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited" published by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company") on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and newspapers in the PRC on 24 July 2020, for your reference only.

By order of the Board of Directors

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

CHEN Fenjian

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

24 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. CHEN Fenjian (Chairman and Executive Director), Mr. ZHUANG Shangbiao (President and Executive Director), Mr. CHEN Dayang (Executive Director), Mr. LIU Ruchen (Executive Director), Mr. WANG Huacheng (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Patrick SUN (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. CHENG Wen (Independent Non-executive Director) and Ms. Amanda Xiao Qiang LU (Independent Non-executive Director).

- 1 -

Stock Code: 601186

Stock Short Name: CRCC

Announcement No.: Lin2020-065

CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCEMENT ON BID-WINNING OF A MAJOR PROJECT

The board of directors of the Company and all directors warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from this announcement, and severally and jointly accept responsibilities for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of this announcement.

Recently, China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. ( 中 鐵 二 十 局 集 團 有 限 公

), a subsidiary of the Company, as the leading party of the consortium, and China Municipal Engineering North China Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. ( 中 國 市 政 工 程 華 北 設 計 研 究 總 院 有 限 公 司) jointly won the bid for the infrastructure construction project (EPC) of Lu Ban Exquisite Town District ( 魯 班 精 裝 小 鎮 片 區). The total investment of the project is approximately RMB10,100 million, and the bidding price is calculated at a discount of 2.03% for the construction costs and at a discount of 1% for the survey and design fees. The scheduled construction period is approximately 5 years. China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. is responsible for all the work of the project except survey and design which shall be undertaken by China Municipal Engineering North China Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Announcement is hereby given.

The Board of Directors of

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

24 July 2020

- 2 -

Disclaimer

CRCC - China Railway Construction Corporation Limited published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 12:15:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
