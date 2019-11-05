Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Railway Construction Corporation Limited    601186   CNE1000009T1

CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION L

(601186)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Railway Construction : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON ENTERING INTO NEW OVERSEAS CONTRACTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 07:00am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The following sets out the "Announcement on Entering into New Overseas Contracts of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited" published by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company") on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and newspapers in the PRC on 6 November 2019, for your reference only.

By order of the Board of Directors

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

CHEN Fenjian

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

6 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. CHEN Fenjian (Chairman and Executive Director), Mr. ZHUANG Shangbiao (President and Executive Director), Mr. CHEN Dayang (Executive Director), Mr. LIU Ruchen (Executive Director), Mr. GE Fuxing (Non-executive Director), Mr. WANG Huacheng (Independent Non- executive Director), Mr. Patrick SUN (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. CHENG Wen (Independent Non-executive Director) and Ms. Amanda Xiao Qiang LU (Independent Non-executive Director).

- 1 -

Stock code: 601186

Stock short name: CRCC Announcement No.: Lin 2019-081

CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT ON ENTERING INTO

NEW OVERSEAS CONTRACTS

The board of directors of the Company and all directors warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from this announcement, and severally and jointly accept responsibilities for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of this announcement.

Recently, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company, entered into two contract agreements for the Jonggol New City Project in West Java Province, Indonesia in relation to the design and construction of 30,000 units of affordable housings for lot I as well as the design and construction of road networks, an earth dam and a water treatment plant for lot II with PT Sentul City TBK, respectively. The construction periods of the project are 48 months and 60 months, respectively. The contractual amount was approximately US$1.604 billion in total (equivalent to approximately RMB11.292 billion), representing approximately 1.55% of the operating revenue of the Company for the year 2018 under the PRC accounting standards.

Announcement is hereby given.

The Board of Directors of

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

6 November 2019

- 2 -

Disclaimer

CRCC - China Railway Construction Corporation Limited published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 11:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION
07:00aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on ..
PU
10/30CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Proposed amendments to the articles of association
PU
10/30CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders
PU
10/30CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Regi..
PU
10/30CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Notice of 2019 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
10/30CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : 2019 first extraordinary general meeting reply slip
PU
10/30CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Form of proxy for 2019 first extraordinary general ..
PU
10/30CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Proposed amendments to the articles of association ..
PU
10/28CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on ..
PU
10/28CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : Chinese Companies Host Job Fair for Rwandan Youth
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 816 B
EBIT 2019 33 472 M
Net income 2019 20 494 M
Debt 2019 50 239 M
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 6,46x
P/E ratio 2020 5,83x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Railway Construction Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 12,07  CNY
Last Close Price 9,73  CNY
Spread / Highest target 69,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shang Biao Zhuang President & Executive Director
Xi Rui Cao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fen Jian Chen Chairman
Xiuming Wang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Guo Bin Xia Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-10.49%18 313
VINCI42.18%63 525
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-7.89%31 350
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD0.65%28 787
FERROVIAL52.64%22 093
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-16.02%19 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group