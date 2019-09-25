Log in
China Railway Construction : Reply Form

0
09/25/2019

CCS6694 CRCH

Reply Form 回條

To: China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

致：

中國鐵建股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(the "Company") (Stock Code: 1186)

（股份代號：1186

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication* of the Company ("Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 本公司之公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies;

  • and receive an email notification of the publication of Corporate Communication on web site; OR

瀏覽所有日後在本公司網站發表之公司通訊網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在網上刊發之電郵通知；

Email Address

電 郵 地 址

(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of the Corporate Commu nication on the Company's website in the future. If no email address is provided, only a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on website will be sent instead. Please provide the email address in English Capital Lettersand the email address is used for notification of release of Corporate Communications only.)

（ 本 公 司 會 在 日 後 發 出 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 公 司 通 訊 的 通 知 至 以 上 提 供 之 電 郵 地 址 （ 如 有 ）。 如 未 有 提 供 電 郵 地 址 ， 則 會 發 出 有 關 公 司 通 訊 已 在 網 上 刊 發 的 通 知 信 函 予 閣 下 。 請 以 英 文 正 楷 填 寫 電 郵 地 址， 而 電 郵 地 址 僅 供 用 作 收 取 公 司 通 訊 的 發 佈 通 知 ）

read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies;

  • and receive a notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communication on website; OR
    瀏覽所有日後在本公司網站發表之公司通訊網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在網上刊發之通知信函； to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR
  • 僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或
    to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR
  • 僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或
    to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication.
  • 同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number

聯絡電話號碼

Signature

Date

簽名

日期

Notes 附註 ：

1. If the Company does not receive this Reply Form or recei ve a response indicating an objection from you by 24 October 2019, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving Website

Version only, and all future Corporate Commu nication will be sent out in the manner specified in the Company's letter dated 26 September 2019 and we will send you a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on website.

倘若 本公司於 20191024 日仍 未收 到 閣 下的 回條 或 表示 反 對 的 回 覆，

閣下將被視為已同意收取網上版 本，而 本公司將按 2019926 日 之 本 公司 函件內 所

述之 方式只向 閣下 發 出有 關公 司 通訊 已在 網 上刊 發的 通 知信 函 。

2. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of means of receipt and language of the Corporate Communication at any time by reasonable notice in writing or using email at crcc1186@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the Company's H share registrar.

股東 有權隨時發 出合 理 時間 的書 面 通知 或以 電 郵方 式到 crcc1186@computershare.com.hk經 本 公 司 之 H 股 股 份過 戶 登 記 處通 知 本 公 司， 要 求 更 改收 取 公 司 通 訊文 件之語

言版 本及方式。

3. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Reply Form.

為免 存疑，任何 在本 回 覆表 格上 的 額外 手寫 指 示， 本公 司 將不 予 處 理。

*Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a) annual report and, if available, its summary financial report; (b) interim report and, , if available, its summary financial report ; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; and (e) circular.

公 司通訊包括 但不限於： (a)年度 報告 及 財務 摘要 報 告（ 如有 者 ）； (b)中 期報 告 及 財 務摘 要 報 告 （如 有 者 ）； (c)會 議 通 告； (d)上 市 文 件； 及 (e)通 函

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Reply Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

26092019 1 0

Disclaimer

CRCC - China Railway Construction Corporation Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 10:07:09 UTC
