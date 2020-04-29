Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  China Railway Group Limited    601390   CNE100000866

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED

(601390)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 04/29
5.68 CNY   -0.53%
08:53pCHINA RAILWAY : 1Q Net Profit Falls 6.7%
DJ
04/17CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : Covid-19 and CPEC endeavours
AQ
04/08RAILWAYS READY TO RERUN ALL THE TRAINS : Sh. Rashid
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Railway : 1Q Net Profit Falls 6.7%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 08:53pm EDT

By Justina Lee

China Railway Group's first-quarter net profit fell 6.7% compared with a year earlier due to lower operating income.

Net profit fell to 3.59 billion yuan ($507 million) as its operating income fell 2.1% to CNY156.35 billion, the Chinese transport company said late Wednesday.

China Railway says that although the Covid-19 pandemic had weighed on first-quarter earnings, there are signs of improvement in the second quarter as the outbreak is stabilizing within China and more workers have resumed work.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITE
08:53pCHINA RAILWAY : 1Q Net Profit Falls 6.7%
DJ
04/17CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : Covid-19 and CPEC endeavours
AQ
04/08RAILWAYS READY TO RERUN ALL THE TRAI : Sh. Rashid
AQ
03/30CHINA RAILWAY : Net Profit Rose 38% in 2019
DJ
03/12CHINA RAILWAY : Form of Proxy for 2020 First Extraordinary Meeting to be held on..
PU
03/12CHINA RAILWAY : Reply Slip for the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting to b..
PU
03/12CHINA RAILWAY : Notice of 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
03/12CHINA RAILWAY : Proposed election of director and notice of 2020 first extraordi..
PU
03/05CHINA RAILWAY : Announcement of China Railway Group Limited on Winning of Bids f..
PU
03/05CHINA RAILWAY : Nomination of executive director
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 941 B
EBIT 2020 37 582 M
Net income 2020 22 913 M
Debt 2020 103 B
Yield 2020 2,89%
P/E ratio 2020 5,87x
P/E ratio 2021 5,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,20x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Railway Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,46  CNY
Last Close Price 5,68  CNY
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zong Yan Zhang Chairman & General Manager
Yun Chen President & Executive Director
Hui Jia Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liang Yang Chief Financial Officer
Jian Yuan Liu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.53%18 954
VINCI-24.16%44 940
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.78%30 535
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED0.52%17 984
FERROVIAL2.83%17 604
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.19%16 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group