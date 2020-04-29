China Railway : 1Q Net Profit Falls 6.7%

By Justina Lee



China Railway Group's first-quarter net profit fell 6.7% compared with a year earlier due to lower operating income.

Net profit fell to 3.59 billion yuan ($507 million) as its operating income fell 2.1% to CNY156.35 billion, the Chinese transport company said late Wednesday.

China Railway says that although the Covid-19 pandemic had weighed on first-quarter earnings, there are signs of improvement in the second quarter as the outbreak is stabilizing within China and more workers have resumed work.

