MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  China Railway Group Limited    601390   CNE100000866

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED

(601390)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Railway Group to Issue Up to CNY3.5 Billion Worth of Extendible Bonds

05/21/2020 | 11:17pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

China Railway Group said it plans to issue up to 3.5 billion yuan ($491.9 million) worth of extendible bonds.

The bonds, to be issued in two types, will have initial maturity periods of three and five years, the state-owned construction company said.

It will issue the bonds to professional investors, as defined by Chinese regulations, and plans to list the bonds on the Shanghai exchange.

Proceeds will be used to repay interest-bearing debts and improve liquidity, China Railway said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 929 B
EBIT 2020 37 328 M
Net income 2020 22 643 M
Debt 2020 103 B
Yield 2020 2,90%
P/E ratio 2020 5,87x
P/E ratio 2021 5,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 128 B
Managers
NameTitle
Zong Yan Zhang Chairman & General Manager
Yun Chen President & Executive Director
Hui Jia Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liang Yang Chief Financial Officer
Jian Yuan Liu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.25%18 289
VINCI-21.54%48 009
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.14%30 178
FERROVIAL-15.39%18 373
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-9.07%17 369
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-23.94%16 106
