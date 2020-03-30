China Railway : Net Profit Rose 38% in 2019

By Ronnie Harui



China Railway Group Ltd.'s net profit climbed 38% last year, mainly owing to higher operating revenue from most of its business segments.

Net profit rose to 23.68 billion yuan ($3.34 billion) in 2019 from CNY17.20 billion in 2018, while total operating revenue grew to CNY850.84 billion from CNY740.38 billion, the company said in a Hong Kong stock-exchange filing late Monday.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, China's economy suffered a significant, short-term impact this year that has generated uncertainty in the construction industry, clouding the outlook for new contracts in the first and second quarters, the company said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com