China Railway : Election of Means and Language of Receipt of Corporate Communication and Reply Form

09/12/2019 | 05:22am EDT

T H I S L E T T E R I S I M P O R T A N T A N D R E Q U I R E S Y O U R I M M E D I A T E A T T E N T I O N

中國中鐵股份有限公司

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 390)

13 September 2019

Dear Sir/Madam,

Election of Means and Language of Receipt of Corporate Communication

Pursuant to Rule 2.07A(2A) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, we are writing to seek your election in relation to the following matters regarding the corporate communication (''Corporate Communication'') of China Railway Group Limited (the ''Company'') to be despatched in the future. Even if you have previously received a letter from the Company seeking your election regarding Corporation Communication and have made an election, you are hereby requested to make an election again. PLEASE NOTE THAT YOUR

PREVIOUS ELECTION WILL BE DISREGARDED. IF WE DO NOT RECEIVE YOUR REPLY TO THIS LETTER BY 11 OCTOBER 2019, YOU WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE AGREED TO READ THE CORPORATE COMMUNICATION PUBLISHED ON THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE IN PLACE OF RECEIVING PRINTED COPIES.

Corporate Communication includes any document to be issued by us for your information or action, including but not limited to:

  1. the annual report;
  2. the interim report;
  3. a notice of meeting;
  4. a listing document; and
  5. a circular.

You may choose:

  1. to read the Corporate Communication published on the Company's website (''Website Alternative'') in place of receiving printed copies; or
  2. to receive a printed English version only; or
  3. to receive a printed Chinese version only; or
  4. to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication of the Company.

In order to save costs and protect the environment, we recommend you to take advantage of selecting the Website Alternative. Even if you have chosen the Website Alternative, you reserve the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing (Address: 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong) or by email to the Company's H share registrar to change your choice (Email address: crg390@computershare.com.hk) and if, for any reason, you have difficulty in gaining access to any Corporate Communication, please write to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. The Corporate Communication in printed form will be sent to you free of charge as soon as possible.

Please mark the appropriate box in the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

If we do not receive the Reply Form from you by 11 October 2019 and until you inform the Company's H share registrar by reasonable notice in writing, you will be deemed to have agreed to read the Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies.

If you select the Website Alternative, please provide your email address and you will be expressly notified by email when the Corporate Communication is published. Please note that: (a) both the printed English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication will be available from the Company or the Company's H share registrar on request; and (b) both the English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication will be available on the Company's website at www.crec.cnunder "Investor Relations" and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact us by calling the hotline of the Company's H share registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully

He Wen Tam Chun Chung

Joint Company Secretaries

For and on behalf of

China Railway Group Limited

00390-2

CCS6581CRGH

Reply Form 回條

To: China Railway Group Limited (the "Company")

致：

中國中鐵股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 390)

（股份代號：390

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East,

合和中心 17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication of the Company ("Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取本公司之公司通訊（「公司通訊」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and

receive an email notification or a notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communication on website; OR

瀏覽在本公司網站發表之公司通訊網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在網上刊發之電郵通知／通知信函；

Email Address

電郵 地址

(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of the Corporate Commu nication on the Company's website in the future. If

no email address is provided, only a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent. Please provide the email address

in English Capital Lettersand the email address is used for notification of publication of Corporate Communication only)

(本公司日 後 會在公司 通訊於本公 司網站 發佈 時發出 通知 至以上 提供 之電郵 地址 (如有 )。 如未 有 提 供 電郵 地 址 ， 則 會 發出 公 司 通 訊已 在 本公 司網站發 佈

知信函 予 閣 下。 請以 英 文正 楷填 寫 電郵 地址， 以上 電 郵 地址 僅 供 用 作收 取 公 司 通訊 發 佈 通 知 )

to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取本公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取本公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication. 同時收取本公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼

Signature

Date

簽名

日期

Notes 附註 ：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If the Company does not receive this Reply Form by 11 October 2019, all future Corporate Communication will be dealt with in the manner specified in the Company's letter dated 13 September 2019.
    倘若本公司於二零一九年十月十一日仍未收到 閣下的回條，本公司將按二零一九年九月十三日之本公司函件內所述之方式處理公司通訊。
  3. By selection to read the Website Version of the Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communication in printed form.
    在選擇瀏覽在本公司網站發佈之公司通訊網上版本以代替收取印刷本後， 閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊印刷本的權利。
  4. If your shares are held to joint names, the Shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本回條須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  5. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communication to be sent to Shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by reas onable notice in writing to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
    上述指示適用於將來寄發予本公司股東之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理書面通知予本公司之股份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道 東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓另作選擇為止。
  6. The shareholders are entitled to change the choice of means of receipt or language of the Company's Corporate Communication at any time by reasobable notice in writing to the Company's share registrar.
    股東有權隨時發出合理書面通知本公司股份過戶登記處，要求更改收取公司通訊之語言版本及方式。

00390-1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Reply Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

China Railway Group Limited published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:21:12 UTC
