China Railway : NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

中國中鐵股 份有限公司

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 390)

NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of China Railway Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room, China Railway Square, No. 69 Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 at 9:30 a.m. to consider and approve the following as appropriate:

By way of ordinary resolution:

1. To consider and approve the election of Mr. Chen Yun as an executive director of the Company with term of office commencing from the date of approval of relevant resolution at the EGM until the expiry of the term of office of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Company.

By way of special resolution:

2. To consider and approve the proposed amendments to the procedural rules for the supervisory committee of the Company as set out in the Appendix II to the circular of the Company dated 13 September 2019.

By Order of the Board of

China Railway Group Limited

He Wen Tam Chun Chung

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, the PRC

13 September 2019