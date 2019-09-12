Log in
China Railway : Reply Slip for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 30 October 2019

09/12/2019 | 05:17am EDT

中國中 鐵股份有限公司

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 390)

Reply Slip for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on 30 October 2019

To: China Railway Group Limited (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2) H shares of RMB1.00 each in

the capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint a proxy to attend on my/our behalf the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, China Railway Square, No. 69 Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC, at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019.

Signature:

Date:

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address as registered in the register of members in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of H shares registered in your name(s).
  3. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company's Board of Directors' Office or Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited in person, by post or by facsimile on or before Wednesday, 9 October 2019.
    The Company's Board of Directors' Office is at Room 511, Block A, China Railway Square, No. 69 Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100039, PRC (Contact persons: Ms. DUAN Yinhua/Mr. LI Qiang, Tel: (8610) 5187 8069/5187 8061, Fax: (8610) 5187 8417). The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (Telephone: (852) 2862 8555, Fax: (852) 2865 0990).

Disclaimer

China Railway Group Limited published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:16:15 UTC
