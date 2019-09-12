China Railway : Reply Slip for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 30 October 2019

中國中 鐵股份有限公司

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 390)

Reply Slip for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on 30 October 2019

To: China Railway Group Limited (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2) H shares of RMB1.00 each in

the capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint a proxy to attend on my/our behalf the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, China Railway Square, No. 69 Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC, at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019.

Signature:

Date:

Notes: