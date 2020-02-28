China Railway Signal mmunication : ANNOUNCEMENT ON UPDATES OF 2019 PRELIMINARY ANNUAL RESULTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3969)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON UPDATES OF 2019 PRELIMINARY ANNUAL RESULTS

This announcement is made by China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited* (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The major financial data for the year 2019 contained in this announcement is preliminary accounting data and has not been audited by the accounting firm. The regular report of the Company for the year 2019 shall be referred to for detailed data. Investors are reminded of the investment risks.