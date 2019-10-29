China Railway Signal mmunication : CHANGE OF BOARD SECRETARY AND JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The biographical details of Ms. QIU are as follows:
Ms. QIU Wei, aged 46, has been the director of the development and planning department of the Company since September 2019. Ms. QIU served successively as the deputy director and director of the finance department of the Company from December 2012 to September 2019 and the head of the development and planning department and the head of the finance department of the Company from November 2008 to December 2012. Prior to the above, Ms. QIU served successively as an
assistant accountant of the finance department and an auditor of the audit department of China Railway Signal & Communication Company (中國鐵路通信信號總公司) from August 1995 to
February 2001; as the audit supervisor of the supervision and audit department and an accountant
of the funds settlement centre of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation (中國鐵 路通信信號集團公司, currently known as China Railway Signal and Communication (group) Corporation Limited (中國鐵路通信信號集團有限公司)) from February 2001 to April 2003; and
as the manager of the finance department of Beijing Nera Stentofon Communication Equipment Co., Ltd. (北京挪拉斯坦特芬通信設備有限公司) from April 2003 to November 2008.
Ms. QIU graduated from the Faculty of Accounting of East China Jiaotong University (華東交 通大學) in July 1995, with a bachelor's degree in economics. Ms. QIU was qualified as a senior accountant by Beijing Human Resources Bureau (北京市人事局) in February 2007.
As of the date of this announcement, Ms. QIU did not hold any shares of the Company directly, while she held 170,284 shares of the Company indirectly through Fengzhong No. 1 Asset Management Plan (豐眾1號資管計劃). There is no related party relationship between Ms. QIU and the directors, supervisors, other senior management of the Company and the shareholders and actual controllers who hold more than five percent of the Company's shares. Ms. QIU has obtained the qualification certificate form the Shanghai Stock Exchange for serving as the Board secretary. Her qualifications are in compliance with the requirements under relevant laws, regulations and rules, including the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Rules Governing the Listing of Shares on the Sci-tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and have been approved by the Shanghai Stock Exchange without objection therefrom.
