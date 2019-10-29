China Railway Signal mmunication : CHANGE OF BOARD SECRETARY AND JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

Log in
CHANGE OF BOARD SECRETARY AND JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

0
10/29/2019 | 10:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 03969)

CHANGE OF BOARD SECRETARY AND JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited* (中國鐵路通信信號股份有限公司) (the "Company") announces that due to work needs,

Mr. HU Shaofeng ("Mr. HU") will cease to act as the Board secretary of the Company with effect from 29 October 2019. Meanwhile, he will cease to act as a joint company secretary of the Company, which will take effect from the date on which the Company receives the waiver letter from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in respect of the newly- appointed joint company secretary. Mr. HU will continue to act as the chief accountant of the Company.

Mr. HU has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board in any respect and, there is no other matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.

During being the Board secretary and a joint company secretary of the Company, Mr. HU performed his duties diligently and conscientiously, actively promoted the construction of the corporate governance system of the Company, and completed the initial offering and listing of H shares of the Company and A shares of the Company on the Science and Technology Innovation Board. The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. HU for his outstanding contributions in areas including information disclosure, investor relationship and capital operation.

The Board announces that Ms. QIU Wei ("Ms. QIU") has been appointed as the Board secretary and a joint company secretary of the Company. Ms. QIU will serve as the Board secretary from 29 October 2019. Given that Ms. QIU does not have the qualifications or relevant experience required by Rule 3.28 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for waiver from strict compliance with requirements under Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules, which is still pending approval by the Stock Exchange to grant the waiver. Ms. QIU will serve as the joint company secretary from the date on which the Company receives the waiver letter from the Stock Exchange. The Company will make further announcement to update the progress of obtaining the waiver approval.

The biographical details of Ms. QIU are as follows:

Ms. QIU Wei, aged 46, has been the director of the development and planning department of the Company since September 2019. Ms. QIU served successively as the deputy director and director of the finance department of the Company from December 2012 to September 2019 and the head of the development and planning department and the head of the finance department of the Company from November 2008 to December 2012. Prior to the above, Ms. QIU served successively as an

assistant accountant of the finance department and an auditor of the audit department of China Railway Signal & Communication Company (中國鐵路通信信號總公司) from August 1995 to

February 2001; as the audit supervisor of the supervision and audit department and an accountant

of the funds settlement centre of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation (中國鐵 路通信信號集團公司, currently known as China Railway Signal and Communication (group) Corporation Limited (中國鐵路通信信號集團有限公司)) from February 2001 to April 2003; and

as the manager of the finance department of Beijing Nera Stentofon Communication Equipment Co., Ltd. (北京挪拉斯坦特芬通信設備有限公司) from April 2003 to November 2008.

Ms. QIU graduated from the Faculty of Accounting of East China Jiaotong University (華東交 通大學) in July 1995, with a bachelor's degree in economics. Ms. QIU was qualified as a senior accountant by Beijing Human Resources Bureau (北京市人事局) in February 2007.

As of the date of this announcement, Ms. QIU did not hold any shares of the Company directly, while she held 170,284 shares of the Company indirectly through Fengzhong No. 1 Asset Management Plan (豐眾1號資管計劃). There is no related party relationship between Ms. QIU and the directors, supervisors, other senior management of the Company and the shareholders and actual controllers who hold more than five percent of the Company's shares. Ms. QIU has obtained the qualification certificate form the Shanghai Stock Exchange for serving as the Board secretary. Her qualifications are in compliance with the requirements under relevant laws, regulations and rules, including the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Rules Governing the Listing of Shares on the Sci-tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and have been approved by the Shanghai Stock Exchange without objection therefrom.

By order of the Board

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

ZHOU Zhiliang

Chairman

Beijing, the People's Republic of China, 29 October 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHOU Zhiliang, Mr. YIN Gang and Mr. YANG Yongsheng, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Jiajie, Mr. CHEN Jin'en, Mr. CHAN Ka Keung Peter and Mr. YAO Guiqing.

Disclaimer

CRSC - China Railway Signal & Communication Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 14:36:04 UTC
