China Railway Signal mmunication : CHANGE OF BOARD SECRETARY AND JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 03969)

CHANGE OF BOARD SECRETARY AND JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited* (中國鐵路通信信號股份有限公司) (the "Company") announces that due to work needs,

Mr. HU Shaofeng ("Mr. HU") will cease to act as the Board secretary of the Company with effect from 29 October 2019. Meanwhile, he will cease to act as a joint company secretary of the Company, which will take effect from the date on which the Company receives the waiver letter from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in respect of the newly- appointed joint company secretary. Mr. HU will continue to act as the chief accountant of the Company.

Mr. HU has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board in any respect and, there is no other matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.

During being the Board secretary and a joint company secretary of the Company, Mr. HU performed his duties diligently and conscientiously, actively promoted the construction of the corporate governance system of the Company, and completed the initial offering and listing of H shares of the Company and A shares of the Company on the Science and Technology Innovation Board. The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. HU for his outstanding contributions in areas including information disclosure, investor relationship and capital operation.

The Board announces that Ms. QIU Wei ("Ms. QIU") has been appointed as the Board secretary and a joint company secretary of the Company. Ms. QIU will serve as the Board secretary from 29 October 2019. Given that Ms. QIU does not have the qualifications or relevant experience required by Rule 3.28 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for waiver from strict compliance with requirements under Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules, which is still pending approval by the Stock Exchange to grant the waiver. Ms. QIU will serve as the joint company secretary from the date on which the Company receives the waiver letter from the Stock Exchange. The Company will make further announcement to update the progress of obtaining the waiver approval.