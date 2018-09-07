China Rare Earth : Change of Place of Business in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RARE EARTH HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國稀土控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 769)

CHANGE OF PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors of China Rare Earth Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that the place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to Room 2509, Harcourt House, 39 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 10

September 2018.

By Order of the Board

Law Lap Tak

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company consists of Ms. Qian Yuanying, Mr. Jiang Quanlong, Mr. Jiang Dawei and Mr. Jiang Cainan as executive directors and Mr.

Huang Chunhua, Mr. Jin Zhong and Mr. Wang Guozhen as independent non-executive directors.