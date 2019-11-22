Log in
CHINA REINSURANCE (GROUP) CORPORATION    1508

CHINA REINSURANCE (GROUP) CORPORATION

(1508)
China Reinsurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF MR. LIU XIAOPENG'S DIRECTOR'S QUALIFICATION BEING APPROVED BY THE CBIRC

0
11/22/2019 | 03:42am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

中國再保險（集團）股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1508)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF MR. LIU XIAOPENG'S DIRECTOR'S

QUALIFICATION BEING APPROVED BY THE CBIRC

Reference is made to the announcement of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (the "Company") dated 21 October 2019 in relation to, among others, the election of Mr. Liu Xiaopeng as a non-executive director of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors"). The appointment of Mr. Liu Xiaopeng in relation to the above position shall be effective upon his director's qualification being approved by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") and the implementation of the procedural requirements set out by the Articles of Association of the Company.

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that the Company received the approval for the qualification of Mr. Liu Xiaopeng from the CBIRC on 20 November 2019. According to such approval, the CBIRC approved the qualification of Mr. Liu Xiaopeng being a director of the Company. The Company officially appointed Mr. Liu Xiaopeng as a non-executive director of the Company on 21 November 2019. Mr. Liu Xiaopeng officially performed his duties from that date, until the expiration of the term of the fourth session of the Board of Directors. He may serve consecutive terms if he is re-elected upon the expiration of his term of office.

For the biography of Mr. Liu Xiaopeng and other information disclosed as required by Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, please refer to the circular of the Company dated 6 September 2019. As at the date of this announcement, save that Mr. Liu Xiaopeng no longer serves as the director of the strategic operations of Gome Holdings Group Company Limited since 1 July 2019, there has been no change of such information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

Zhu Xiaoyun

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yuan Linjiang, Mr. He Chunlei and Mr. Ren Xiaobing, the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Lu Xiuli, Mr. Wen Ning, Ms. Wang Xiaoya and Mr. Liu Xiaopeng, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Hao Yansu, Mr. Li Sanxi, Ms. Mok Kam Sheung and Ms. Jiang Bo.

Disclaimer

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:41:01 UTC
