China Reinsurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF MR. LIU XIAOPENG'S DIRECTOR'S QUALIFICATION BEING APPROVED BY THE CBIRC

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

中國再保險（集團）股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1508)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF MR. LIU XIAOPENG'S DIRECTOR'S

QUALIFICATION BEING APPROVED BY THE CBIRC

Reference is made to the announcement of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (the "Company") dated 21 October 2019 in relation to, among others, the election of Mr. Liu Xiaopeng as a non-executive director of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors"). The appointment of Mr. Liu Xiaopeng in relation to the above position shall be effective upon his director's qualification being approved by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") and the implementation of the procedural requirements set out by the Articles of Association of the Company.

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that the Company received the approval for the qualification of Mr. Liu Xiaopeng from the CBIRC on 20 November 2019. According to such approval, the CBIRC approved the qualification of Mr. Liu Xiaopeng being a director of the Company. The Company officially appointed Mr. Liu Xiaopeng as a non-executive director of the Company on 21 November 2019. Mr. Liu Xiaopeng officially performed his duties from that date, until the expiration of the term of the fourth session of the Board of Directors. He may serve consecutive terms if he is re-elected upon the expiration of his term of office.

For the biography of Mr. Liu Xiaopeng and other information disclosed as required by Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, please refer to the circular of the Company dated 6 September 2019. As at the date of this announcement, save that Mr. Liu Xiaopeng no longer serves as the director of the strategic operations of Gome Holdings Group Company Limited since 1 July 2019, there has been no change of such information.

